Dickinson eager to follow in footsteps of Burns, Karlsson for Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Among the items on the San Jose Sharks' wish list for this season was an offensive defenseman, one who can, in the words of Sharks general manager Mike Grier, "help us get out of our end a little cleaner."

The Sharks think they may have checked that box when they selected Sam Dickinson with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old prospect was described by Grier as having "a strong two-way game and excellent hockey IQ."

Most of the attention during the draft was on San Jose selecting center Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick, but that shouldn't overshadow what the Sharks are getting with Dickinson (6-foot-3, 203 pounds), who has a reputation as a strong skater with a heavy shot and could become the scoring threat on the back end they have been missing.

The Toronto native was fourth among Ontario Hockey League defenseman last season when he had 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) and was plus-56 in 68 games for London. He had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and was plus-11 in 18 playoff games, including six points (two goals, four assists) to help London sweep Oshawa in four games in the best-of-7 OHL finals.

"They're getting a defenseman who does it all," Dickinson said at Sharks development camp earlier this month. "Offense, defense, transitional two-way guy who can take over any role for you."