Pavelski retires from NHL after 18 seasons

Joe Pavelski announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 18 seasons.

Pavelski, who turned 40 on July 11, had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars last season but was less effective in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 games. Dallas was defeated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final in six games.

"I think I'm ready to step away from the game on the playing side of things and go from there," the forward told NHL Morning Skate on SiriusXM. "There's no plan to play. I didn't want to use the 'r' word, I guess, right away. Just for the fact that there isn't... nothing set in stone but that is the plan that we're not playing. I wanted just a little bit of extra time (after the season) to think about it.

"I was pretty comfortable with that plan then so I didn't want to keep people hanging and thinking and talking about certain things, but it's a pretty clear outlook. Over the last month, we've given it some more thought. ... It's just a great time for us as a family, as a career."

After the Stars were eliminated, Pavelski said he was not planning to play next season but didn't address his future beyond that.

"This was it for me. It was known for a while, probably," Pavelski said June 4. "The plan is not to play next year. … I don't want to say this is official, but the plan is not to be coming back. There will be more to come on that. Everything is still so raw, nothing official. There will be more words. I'm going to need a little bit of time to really put it together and figure it out that way. Most likely that was it and couldn't ask for a better opportunity and a better group of guys to be around."

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Pavelski had 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) in 1,332 regular-season games for the Stars and Sharks. He spent the past five seasons with the Stars after signing with them as a free agent on July 1, 2019.