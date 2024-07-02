Celebrini will make NHL decision 'pretty quick'

Macklin Celebrini was on the ice for the first time as a member of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The decision on if the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft will play for them this season or return to Boston University is not far behind.

“Yeah, that’s coming up,” Celebrini told reporters in San Jose on Tuesday. “I’ll make the decision pretty quick here. I’m just trying to enjoy this camp and after that, it’s time to make the decision.”

Celebrini had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games in his first season at Boston University and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top men’s player in NCAA hockey. His was the first name called at the draft in Las Vegas on Friday, announced by former Sharks forward Joe Thornton, who played 15 seasons with San Jose and will have his No. 19 jersey retired this upcoming season.

Thornton and former Sharks forward Patrick Marleau were helping out on the first day of development camp, which featured San Jose’s top prospects.

“That was really cool too, the legends,” Celebrini said. “They’re just here to help and share some of their knowledge because they’ve been around the game for so long, so it was really good to have them out there and give us little pointers.”