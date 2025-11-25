Rangers understand task ahead of daunting schedule

Forward Trocheck says team 'needs wins' after inconsistent stretch of games

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers understood the task.

For one game at least, they stayed on it for 60 minutes.

"It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but I thought our intentions were in the right place and as a result it was a much lower-event game," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said after a slump-busting 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on Monday. "We weren't trading chance for chance and opening the game up and giving a ridiculous amount of high-quality looks. If you play the game the right way you can create your offense through your defense."

The Rangers were not doing that in the previous four games before the Blues rolled into town Monday.

It landed them in a hole that will take some digging to get out of.

The Rangers lost four consecutive games in regulation before winning against St. Louis. It started with a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at home on Nov. 16, when they were outshot 42-19.

It bled into three straight struggles on a western road trip last week, losing 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, 6-3 to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and 3-2 to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

They had built up some good vibes with three straight wins from Nov. 10-15, including, finally, their first home win. They made good on some of the chances they hadn't been scoring on earlier and it should have fueled their confidence to stick with it and good things will happen.

But that didn't happen. Instead, the Rangers went the wrong way.

They were outskated and outplayed in the four straight losses. The games were close in score only because of elite goaltending from Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick, who combined to make 123 saves in the four games.

The Rangers generated only 79 shots on goal.

"We use the phrase with the guys all the time, chasing offense," Sullivan said. "When you chase offense sometimes it turns into a high-risk, reckless game and it's hard to win that way. We talk to them a lot about just taking what the game gives them. When there are opportunities to make plays we certainly don't want to take the stick out of their hands. We want them to act on their instincts and trust their instincts. But there's also an element of discipline in taking care of the puck in the critical areas of the rink. I think it's an important aspect of being hard to play against.

"You know, sometimes you see NFL quarterbacks throw the ball into the stands. There's a reason for it. I think the same thing as far as managing the puck in the critical areas of the rink. If we're making high-risk plays in the wrong areas of the rink that's when you can feed an opponent's transition game. I thought the last week or so… I think we had tendency to do that and I don't think it helped us. No. 1, we didn't get any more offense out of it, and we certainly gave up a lot more. That's the conversation that we had with the guys the last couple of days."

The Rangers played with more defensive purpose against the Blues. They didn't push a transition game that wasn't there. They didn't try to manufacture offense with risk. They stayed patient event after St. Louis scored to go up 1-0 in the first period.

The result was three consecutive goals to take a 3-1 lead into the late stages of the third period, eventually winning 3-2 because Brayden Schenn scored a 6-on-5 goal at 18:45 but the Rangers shut it down from there.

"We needed this one," center Vincent Trocheck said.

The standings aren't in focus yet, but U.S. Thanksgiving week is typically the time teams take stock in where they are, what is working and what needs fixing.

The Rangers are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but they're two points out of a wild-card position, four points out of third place in the Metropolitan Division and six points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes, their next opponent.

"That was a tough road trip for us and we had to bounce back, as we did, especially at home too," defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov said. "That's important. The next few games coming up are going to be against good teams, so we've got to be ready to do that again."

The game against Carolina on Wednesday starts a stretch of seven straight against teams that are in a Stanley Cup Playoff position as of the end of action Monday, ending with a back-to-back set of rematches at home against the Avalanche and Golden Knights on Dec. 6 and 7.

It's daunting, but the Rangers understand the task.

Staying on it is the only way they come out of the next seven games in a favorable position.

"I mean, we need wins," Trocheck said. "The East is so tight right now I feel like any win you jump four spots and any loss you drop four spots."

