Fanatics, NHL unveil Winter Classic jerseys

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the authentic outfitter of the NHL, today unveiled the Discover NHL Winter Classic uniforms to be worn when the reigning two-time Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers face off against the New York Rangers on January 2, 2026 at loanDepot Park in Miami. The matchup will make NHL history as the southernmost outdoor matchup in League history and will mark the 17th NHL Winter Classic since the tradition began in 2008.

The Panthers’ NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to Florida’s hockey history and local military ties. The jersey features a vintage take on the original “leaping panther” crest, executed with felt and chain stitching that evoke hockey’s traditional craftsmanship. The same craftsmanship is apparent in the shoulder patch of the jersey. The jersey's design, which includes decorative stitching with chevrons, is inspired in part by South Florida's military heritage. Lastly, the jersey’s rear hem loop features the silhouette of the Panthers' rat, honoring the team’s beloved and long-standing tradition of throwing rats onto the ice after home victories.

As the Rangers continue to celebrate their 100th season, the team is extending this commemorative theme to the NHL Winter Classic with a special uniform that complements their Centennial jersey worn throughout the year-long celebration. The NHL Winter Classic design honors the franchise’s traditional light jersey while introducing distinctive elements including bold oversized stripes that echo the Centennial uniform’s colors, “New York” featured on the front chest, and the apple logo featured on the team’s Centennial jersey. Matching equipment completes the cohesive look, tying together both commemorative uniforms as the Rangers honor a century of hockey.

The jerseys and additional NHL Winter Classic merchandise including team apparel, headwear and hard goods will be available beginning Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. ET across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca, as well as both the Panthers and Rangers team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

The NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game near the turn of the calendar year. The Panthers-Rangers matchup will be the first-ever NHL outdoor game staged in the Sunshine State and the first of two scheduled for the 2025-26 season to celebrate the explosive growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades.

A limited number of tickets to the game are still available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®.

In addition to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the state of Florida will host the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To date, the NHL has staged 43 outdoor games, attracting a total of 2,240,068 fans.

Live coverage of the NHL Winter Classic will begin on Jan. 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The NHL’s international broadcast partners will deliver the game to fans around the world. A full list of media partners by country is available here.