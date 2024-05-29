Rangers ‘need to be better’ following Game 4 OT loss in Eastern Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Igor Shesterkin did what he could, and man was he good in doing it, but the New York Rangers couldn't survive again, not for a second straight road game against a team as good as the Florida Panthers.
Sam Reinhart's power-play goal 1:12 into overtime in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final gave the Panthers a 3-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, evening the best-of-7 series 2-2.
"It stings now," Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said, "but we sleep, get some rest and get ready to focus for Game 5 at home."
Game 5 is at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Rangers were good there in Game 2, winning an even game 2-1 on Barclay Goodrow's goal 14:01 into overtime.
But on their way home, before the puck drops in Game 5 and probably during it too, the Rangers simply must figure out a way to stop Florida's surges from lasting full periods at a time, because that is now a trend in this series after the past two games.
"I think we know what we have to do better, we know what we have to do more of and the recipe to get the game our way and to kind of tilt the ice the other way and go on the offensive," Zibanejad said. "Just got to do it more often."
They couldn't tilt the ice in the third period of Game 3 on Sunday, when the Panthers outshot the Rangers 13-4, had a 41-11 advantage in total shot attempts, and scored twice to come back from down 4-2 to force overtime.
The Rangers escaped with a 5-4 win in overtime thanks to Alex Wennberg's deflection goal. The final stat sheet showed them outshot 37-23 and out-attempted 108-43. The analytics alone suggest they should have lost the game.
That they didn't is a testament to their survival instincts.
Those instincts were tested again in Game 4, but stealing two wins here with the way they were on their heels and relying on their goalie to bail them out time and time again, that was too much to ask.