Bahl signs 6-year, $32.1 million contract with Flames

Kevin Bahl signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $5.35 million.

The defenseman had an NHL career-high 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 73 games for the Calgary Flames this season and was third on the team with 116 blocked shots.

"I'm extremely excited,” Bahl said. “It's a great, tight-knit community, getting to know your neighbors and things like that. It's good for your family. It's something I can really appreciate, being close to your neighbors.

"I think it's awesome to have that kind of confidence from the organization. I think for me personally, being part of the system and atmosphere and culture where you want to get better. ... I think this team is going to excel and keep on getting better. We're going to get some younger pieces coming in, and I think we can keep on pushing."

Bahl, who turned 25 on Friday, could have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 55) at the 2018 NHL Draft, Bahl has 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 221 regular-season games for the New Jersey Devils and Flames and one assist in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

NHL.com independent correspondent Aaron Vickers contributed to this report