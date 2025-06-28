Schaefer, Spence ignite New York rivalry after 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES -- Not long after the New York Islanders made him the No. 1 pick Friday, Matthew Schaefer threw a little shade at his new enemy, the New York Rangers.

"I've heard a lot about that rivalry," Schaefer told the NHL Draft Class podcast. "I hate losing, so I'm looking forward to going and just beating them every time we play them."

The shrapnel from Schaefer's chirp hit one of his closest friends Saturday, when Malcolm Spence was taken by the Rangers in the second round with the No. 43 pick, their first selection in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater.

Spence and Schaefer played together with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League the past two seasons. They were roommates. Now they're rivals.

"He's one of my closest friends and you want to have your buddies succeed, but a little awkward now with the Rangers and Islanders," Spence said.

The emotions of hearing his name called at the draft meant Spence didn't immediately put the Rangers-Islanders rivalry angle together. It wasn't until he was answering a question about Schaefer and his relationship with the 17-year-old defenseman that it clicked in his head.

"Honestly, the second you said it I was thinking about it," Spence said. "It's a little rivalry now, but I know with 'Schaef', we want to be competitive so it's going to bring the best out of each other. I'm really excited for both of our careers."

Schaefer's job now is to prove he is worth the hype and the attraction of being the No. 1 pick whereas Spence said his job is to prove the rest of the NHL wrong for passing on him until the Rangers picked him at No. 43.

The 18-year-old forward is going to the University of Michigan in the fall and said he'll be carrying a chip on his shoulder when he arrives.