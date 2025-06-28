Schaefer, Spence ignite New York rivalry after 2025 NHL Draft

Islanders' No. 1 pick, Rangers’ No. 43 selection were teammates with Erie of OHL before heading to Big Apple

Schaefer_Spence_2025Draft-split

© Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

LOS ANGELES -- Not long after the New York Islanders made him the No. 1 pick Friday, Matthew Schaefer threw a little shade at his new enemy, the New York Rangers.

"I've heard a lot about that rivalry," Schaefer told the NHL Draft Class podcast. "I hate losing, so I'm looking forward to going and just beating them every time we play them."

The shrapnel from Schaefer's chirp hit one of his closest friends Saturday, when Malcolm Spence was taken by the Rangers in the second round with the No. 43 pick, their first selection in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater.

Spence and Schaefer played together with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League the past two seasons. They were roommates. Now they're rivals.

"He's one of my closest friends and you want to have your buddies succeed, but a little awkward now with the Rangers and Islanders," Spence said.

The emotions of hearing his name called at the draft meant Spence didn't immediately put the Rangers-Islanders rivalry angle together. It wasn't until he was answering a question about Schaefer and his relationship with the 17-year-old defenseman that it clicked in his head.

"Honestly, the second you said it I was thinking about it," Spence said. "It's a little rivalry now, but I know with 'Schaef', we want to be competitive so it's going to bring the best out of each other. I'm really excited for both of our careers."

Schaefer's job now is to prove he is worth the hype and the attraction of being the No. 1 pick whereas Spence said his job is to prove the rest of the NHL wrong for passing on him until the Rangers picked him at No. 43.

The 18-year-old forward is going to the University of Michigan in the fall and said he'll be carrying a chip on his shoulder when he arrives.

He was ranked 17th on NHL Central Scouting's final list of North American skaters, but 17 of the skaters ranked after him were selected before him in the draft.

"I think there were some expectations that were set for myself and obviously I went a little later than I thought I was going to go," Spence said. "For me, that's just going to be more motivation. I'm really happy that I'm the Rangers’ first pick. To me, that shows they really believe in me. To go to an organization like that and play in front of that fanbase in that city, it's something cool. I'm just really excited."

While Schaefer will be on the other side of the New York hockey rivalry, Spence is joining another Erie teammate, forward Carey Terrance, with the Rangers.

Spence and Terrance played on the same line in Erie the past two seasons. Spence had 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 65 games this season. Terrance, 20, who went to the Anaheim Ducks with the 59th pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, had 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) in 45 games.

New York acquired Terrance on June 12 in the trade that sent longtime Rangers forward Chris Kreider to the Ducks.

"That was my first thought when I put the jersey on, maybe I'll get to play with Carey again, which is pretty cool," Spence said. "Definitely will give him a call after this."

Spence has a long road through Ann Arbor to get to the NHL, but he does at least have a taste of New York City.

His sister, Camille, a dancer and actress, recently graduated from Pace University, which has a campus in downtown Manhattan, a subway ride from Madison Square Garden.

Schaefer on being picked No. 1 by Islanders in 2025 NHL Draft

Spence said he's never been to the Garden, but he passed by it on a walking tour of the city.

"We were in New York for my sister's graduation, so we got to tour around there," he said. "We just went around the city, walked around. It's a pretty cool spot. Really excited to go there and be in the big NYC. It doesn't get better than being with the Rangers. It's New York City. You're in front of the bright lights and for me, I thrive playing in atmospheres like that."

He'll get there next week for development camp, the first stop on a long journey to potentially being a star on Broadway.

Schaefer won't be far away on Long Island for his own development camp with the Islanders, his first stop along his journey to living up to the billing of being the top pick in the draft.

There will be text messages. There will be chirps.

It's a rivalry now and it's Spence's turn to retaliate.

"We'll definitely have some words, for sure," Spence said, laughing.

Related Content

NHL Draft Class

Schaefer gets call from Lee after being drafted by Islanders

Schaefer, Misa join 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Schaefer shines on emotional night, goes No. 1 to Islanders in 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Draft

Kings fan called on stage to make pick at 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Blackhawks draft pick West also star high school quarterback

Sharks prospect Wang inspired by NHL games in home country 

Fiddler ready to 'put in the work' after being drafted by Kraken

Schaefer gets call from Lee after being drafted by Islanders

Schaefer, Misa join 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

McKenna ‘generational,’ likely to be No. 1 pick at 2026 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Penguins trade down, then up in 2025 NHL Draft to land 3 forwards

Frondell, Eklund lead Swedish contingent at 2025 NHL Draft

Flyers go with size, power in 1st round of 2025 NHL Draft

Schaefer selected No. 1 by Islanders at 2025 NHL Draft

Hagens lands at right spot for Bruins in 2025 NHL Draft

Misa eyeing roster spot with Sharks to start next season

Islanders make big splash with ‘three great players’ in 1st round of 2025 Draft

Schaefer shines on emotional night, goes No. 1 to Islanders in 2025 NHL Draft

Martin celebrates being picked by Predators with NHL Draft party on family farm