Panthers’ persistence finally pays off in Game 4 OT win

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers’ persistence paid off.
For a while during their 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday, particularly in the third period, it felt like they were living a repeating nightmare of Game 3.
But Florida was able to write a different ending this time with Sam Reinhart scoring a power-play goal 1:12 into overtime to even the best-of-7 series 2-2.
“Any time we're in those high-pressure situations, overtimes, we're super relaxed in the locker room, super confident,” Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. “There's really no worry. We have the most belief that someone in this locker room's going to get it done. It was ‘Reino’ tonight.”
It would’ve been understandable before Reinhart’s goal if the Panthers were a little worried, though. They lost the previous two games in overtime and a third straight would’ve sent them back to New York for Game 5 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) facing elimination.
And in many ways, the game was a carbon copy of Game 3, which Florida lost 5-4 on Alex Wennberg’s deflection goal in overtime despite outshooting New York 37-23 and having a 108-43 advantage in shot attempts. Through the end of regulation Tuesday, the Panthers had outshot the Rangers 38-23 and had an 87-44 advantage in shot attempts, but the score was tied mostly because of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, who stopped quality shot after quality shot.
In fact, the Rangers scored the lone goal in the third period -- Alexis Lafrenière’s redirection from outside the left post at 3:28 -- to tie the score at 2-2 despite being outshot 13-5 in the period and managing only six shot attempts to the Panthers’ 35.