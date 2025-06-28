Hofer signs 2-year, $6.8 million contract with Blues

Joel Hofer signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $3.4 million.

The 24-year-old goalie was 16-8-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and one shutout in 31 regular-season games (28 starts) this season.

Hofer could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

A fourth-round pick (No. 107) by St. Louis at the 2018 NHL Draft, Hofer is 35-22-5 with a 2.71 GAA, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 69 games (63 starts).