Rangers vs. Panthers, Game 4 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game from NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen:

Star of the game

Aleksander Barkov continues to be a beast in this series and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had two assists, including setting up Sam Reinhart's power-play goal 1:12 into overtime. The Panthers were on the power play because Barkov got in behind the Rangers and forced Blake Wheeler to hook him 59 seconds in. Barkov played 22:04 and had four shots and three hits to go along with his two assists.

Goal of the game

It's the overtime power-play goal, of course, off Reinhart's stick 1:12 into overtime. Barkov fed Reinhart in between the circles, and he blasted a one-timer over Igor Shesterkin's glove to even the series 2-2.