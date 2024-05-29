Rangers vs. Panthers, Game 4 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

Reinhart wins it with power-play goal in OT for Florida, which evens series

Gm 4 instant Barkov

© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game from NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen:

Star of the game

Aleksander Barkov continues to be a beast in this series and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had two assists, including setting up Sam Reinhart's power-play goal 1:12 into overtime. The Panthers were on the power play because Barkov got in behind the Rangers and forced Blake Wheeler to hook him 59 seconds in. Barkov played 22:04 and had four shots and three hits to go along with his two assists.

Goal of the game

It's the overtime power-play goal, of course, off Reinhart's stick 1:12 into overtime. Barkov fed Reinhart in between the circles, and he blasted a one-timer over Igor Shesterkin's glove to even the series 2-2.

NYR@FLA ECF, Gm4: Reinhart finishes Barkov's feed for PPG to win in OT

Save of the game

Mika Zibanejad looked like he had the top half of the net to shoot at during the Rangers' second power play of the first period. But Sergei Bobrovsky was there and got just enough of his right shoulder in the way at 16:39. The puck ricocheted off the number on Bobrovsky's shoulder and clanged off the crossbar. Had Bobrovsky not gotten a piece of the shot, the puck was ticketed for the back of the net and the Rangers would have had a 2-0 lead. Instead, it stayed 1-0 and the Panthers came back in the second period.

What's next

Game 5 is at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

