Panthers defeat Rangers in OT in Game 4, even Eastern Final

Reinhart finished a tic-tac-toe passing play with Brandon Montour and Aleksander Barkov with a one-timer from the right hash marks.

Florida had lost in overtime in Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-7 series, which will continue with Game 5 in New York on Thursday.

Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe also scored, and Barkov had two assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière scored, and Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox each had two assists for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:51 of the first period. Panarin sent a pass from along the goal line to Trocheck, who scored with a one-timer from above the circles that went over Bobrovsky's right shoulder.

It was New York's first power-play goal this series (started 0-for-8).

Bennett tied it 1-1 at 8:45 of the second period, three seconds after a power play expired. His initial shot from the top of the left circle handcuffed Shesterkin, and after the puck dropped down at the side of the net, Bennett jammed at it, resulting in it deflecting in off the goalie's left skate.

Verhaeghe gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 12:16. He batted in a loose puck at the edge of the crease after Matthew Tkachuk's backdoor pass deflected off him and Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, whose stick initially broke up the pass.

Lafreniere tied it 2-2 at 3:28 of the third period, setting up near the left post and redirecting Fox's backhand, which was going wide of the net, in off Bobrovsky.