Blackhawks draft pick West also star high school quarterback

LOS ANGELES -- Mason West has role models for his journey toward making the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him in the first round (No. 29) of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday.New York Islanders captain Anders Lee and Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson have navigated parts of the journey West hopes to make.
Lee has reached out to help the 17-year-old forward, while Thompson has been more of a guide from afar.
West is a two-sport star, playing football and hockey for Edina High School in Minnesota.
Amazingly, Lee played those two sports for the same school almost two decades ago, becoming a local legend. Like West, he was an elite quarterback and recruited to play each sport in college.
Lee was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round (No. 152) of the 2009 NHL Draft after some scouts were unsure if he’d opt to pursue a career in football.
The current toast of Edina athletics, West went much higher, in part because he declared last month he would play hockey exclusively after trying to win a state championship in football as a senior this fall.
He will join Fargo of the United States Hockey League after football season and then join Michigan State University to play college hockey.
The actions -- and unexpected words -- of Lee put West on that path.
Earlier this season, Lee texted West out of the blue to offer support. To this day, West says he doesn’t know who facilitated the life-altering connection.
“He's a really great guy,” West said. “It was nice to get advice from someone who kind of went through it.
“Obviously, you can talk to your parents, you can talk to people from community, but it's kind of hard to find a guy that kind of went through the same thing. So, it's super cool to talk to him and meet him and kind of learned about his process and then kind of have him guide me through a little bit to my process.”