Kreider, Zibanejad hoping to step up with Rangers facing elimination in Game 6

SUNRISE, Fla. -- For the first four games of the Eastern Conference Final, there were only zeros. Mika Zibanejad had zero goals, zero assists, zero points. Chris Kreider, too, had zero goals, zero assists, zero points.

And then came Game 5.

Even though the New York Rangers ended up losing the game to the Florida Panthers, going down 3-2 both in the game and in the best-of-7 series, there were signs of life from two of the most important Rangers forwards. Zibanejad had two assists and Kreider had a goal and an assist, their first production since Kreider's hat trick in Game 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, a game in which Zibanejad also had an assist.

It's something the forwards will have to build on in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) if they hope to extend the series to a decisive Game 7 back at home in Madison Square Garden.

"I thought they had good jump and good pop," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "It's hard to find the shots the way that [the Panthers] defend, get pucks through and on net. So I thought that they did some good things out there.

"We need everybody tonight. It's not about one guy. It's not about two guys. It's about everybody that's in the lineup. We need everybody to grab the rope."

But offense from Zibanejad and Kreider would go a long way toward a win.

Despite his cold stretch in the Eastern Conference Final, Zibanejad remains second on the team in scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists), behind only Vincent Trocheck, who has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists). Kreider is fifth on the team with 12 points (eight goals, four assists).