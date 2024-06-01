Brodzinski expected to play for Rangers in Game 6 against Panthers

Forward could replace Rempe, who played 2:43 in Game 5 loss

Jonny Brodzinski NYR could play GM 6

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonny Brodzinski is expected to replace Matt Rempe for the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Brodzinski has no points in two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 57 games in the regular season.

Rempe played 2:43 in a 3-2 loss in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. He has 1 goal in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

New York trails 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

"Something that I've been preparing for for the last couple of weeks is when you're in the lineup, do what you can do to help the team win and when you're out, prepare as much as you can so whenever you get back in you can make a difference," Brodzinski said. "Just go out there, play my game, play fast and play physical. I feel like we had a good game last game, one of our better ones of this entire series, so just build on that.”

Zibanejad looks to lead the Rangers past the Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final

Brodzinski hasn't played in the conference final. He last played May 16, when the Rangers came back to clinch their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 5-3 win in Game 6. He also played in Game 4 of that series.

"I couldn't pick when I'm in the lineup and when I'm not," he said. "I'm just excited to get the opportunity and just excited to play."

Rempe has played the past four games after being a healthy scratch for Game 6 against the Hurricanes and Game 1 against Florida. He has no points in the conference final.

"He provides speed, works his tail off every game," Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren said of Brodzinski. "He's a great shooter. He's a guy that gets pucks to the net and can play a physical style too. 'Brods' is a heck of a player and we're expecting him to have a good game tonight. I'm sure he will."

Brodzinski could slot into Rempe's spot as the right wing on the fourth line with center Barclay Goodrow and left wing Will Cuylle. He can move to the center position too.

In addition, he's expected to replace Filip Chytil on the Rangers’ second power-play unit that also includes Alexis Lafrenière, Jack Roslovic, Alex Wennberg and Erik Gustafsson.

Brodzinski had two points (one goal, one assist) on the power play in the regular season, playing regularly on the second unit before the Rangers acquired Wennberg on March 6 and Roslovic on March 8 in advance of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

"He's a good shooter and he can skate too," Lafreniere said. "On the breakout, I think he can help a lot. In zone, he sees the ice well and he can really shoot it. He's a really good power play guy."

