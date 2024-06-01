Brodzinski expected to play for Rangers in Game 6 against Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonny Brodzinski is expected to replace Matt Rempe for the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Brodzinski has no points in two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 57 games in the regular season.

Rempe played 2:43 in a 3-2 loss in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. He has 1 goal in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

New York trails 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

"Something that I've been preparing for for the last couple of weeks is when you're in the lineup, do what you can do to help the team win and when you're out, prepare as much as you can so whenever you get back in you can make a difference," Brodzinski said. "Just go out there, play my game, play fast and play physical. I feel like we had a good game last game, one of our better ones of this entire series, so just build on that.”