3 Keys: Rangers at Panthers, Game 6 of Eastern Conference Final

(1M) Rangers at (1A) Panthers

Eastern Conference Final, Game 6

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season. They can get it Saturday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers, who lost in the Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights last season, have won the past two games; 3-2 in overtime in Game 4 here on Tuesday and 3-2 in regulation at Madison Square Garden on Thursday to take the 3-2 lead in the series.

New York won Games 2 and 3.

The past four games have all been decided by one goal.

Florida is 3-1 all-time in Game 6 when leading 3-2 in a best-of-7 series.

"You don't want to look ahead to the Stanley Cup Final, but it gives you a little extra jump going into a game, I think that's always welcome," Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said. "I think it's good for you. You're not looking ahead to that, but if you can tell yourself, 'Hey, you win this game and we're in the Stanley Cup Final,' I don’t think that’s a negative thing to use that as motivation to get you going for the game."

The Rangers are facing elimination for the first time this postseason. They swept the Washington Capitals in the first round and needed six games to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

New York is 12-16 all-time when facing elimination in Game 6.

"We have to embrace this," Rangers center Vincent Trochecksaid. "I've said it multiple times, winning the Stanley Cup is not supposed to be easy and it's these kinds of moments that really form a team into a team that can become a championship team. So, I think going into it we just have to not take for granted the position we're in and not take for granted the opportunity we have in front of us."

New York won Game 6 in the first round last season against the New Jersey Devils before losing Game 7. It went 2-1 when facing elimination in Game 6 during the 2022 playoffs.

"I think you can definitely draw from previous experiences, but at the same time this is a different team, different coaches," Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow said. "Throughout this year there's been times, you've seen all the comeback games we've had throughout the year, that you can see how resilient we are. We're a confident group. With our backs against the wall, that's going to bring it out even more."

In NHL history, teams that lead a best-of-7 series 3-2 hold an all-time record of 251-197 in Game 6.

"You're not going to be gripping the stick too tight, there's nothing to be nervous about," Panthers center Sam Bennett said. "It's just another game. Obviously it's a big one and we're going to come out flying, but there's no reason to grip our sticks tonight."