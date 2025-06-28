Fleury signs 2-year, $1.9 million contract to remain with Jets

Haydn Fleury signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract to remain with the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $950,000.

The 28-year-old defenseman had seven assists in 39 regular-season games and two assists in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Jets this season.

Fleury could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

A first-round pick (No. 7) by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft, Fleury has 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) in 307 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Jets, and four points (two goals, two assists) in 26 playoff games.