SAN JOSE -- Ivar Stenberg, selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.
Stenberg signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks
No. 2 pick in 2026 NHL Draft had 33 points in 43 games for Frolunda of Swedish Hockey League last season
© San Jose Sharks
"I'm super excited. It is a dream, so I am super happy," Stenberg said. "It's been amazing. Meeting new guys and being here for the first time, it's been amazing."
The 18-year-old forward played for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League last season and had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games, the most by an SHL player 18 or younger since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99.
Stenberg just completed his time at development camp and capped off the three-day event with a goal during the Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on Thursday.
Prior to the prospect scrimmage, Sharks general manager Mike Grier told reporters that he had hoped to sign Stenberg before he left for his home country of Sweden.
"Hopefully, we can maybe get something done here before he heads home," Grier said.
Stenberg trains in Gothenburg, Sweden, over the summer with his brother, St. Louis Blues prospect Otto Stenberg.
"I (will) train in Sweden. Then I don't know yet, maybe come over a little bit earlier. Be around here a little bit earlier," Stenberg said. "We have a pretty good group. Some NHL guys. I train with my brother every day. We keep pushing each other and make each other better every day."
Now the attention for Stenberg will turn to his first NHL training camp in September.
Stenberg could also participate in the 2026 Rookie Faceoff, which will be hosted by the Sharks. The annual event will take place from Sept. 12-15 and will feature top prospects from the Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Utah Mammoth, and Vegas Golden Knights.
The Sharks have helped their young stars acclimate to NHL life by having them live with both former and current players from the organization. Will Smith lives with Patrick Marleau, Macklin Celebrini lives with Joe Thornton, and Michael Misa spent his rookie season with Tyler Toffoli.
Alexander Wennberg, a fellow Swede, contacted Stenberg after he was drafted, and could be an option to house the top pick.
"I think they're working on it. We see what happens," Stenberg said. "(Wennberg) texted me today. He doesn't know (that I've signed) yet."