Stenberg signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

"I'm super excited. It is a dream, so I am super happy," Stenberg said. "It's been amazing. Meeting new guys and being here for the first time, it's been amazing."

The 18-year-old forward played for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League last season and had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games, the most by an SHL player 18 or younger since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99.

Stenberg just completed his time at development camp and capped off the three-day event with a goal during the Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on Thursday.

Prior to the prospect scrimmage, Sharks general manager Mike Grier told reporters that he had hoped to sign Stenberg before he left for his home country of Sweden.

"Hopefully, we can maybe get something done here before he heads home," Grier said.