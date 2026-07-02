Dobes signs 3-year, $16.05 million contract with Canadiens

The 25-year-old goalie could have become a restricted free agent after this season. He went 29-10-4 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 43 games (42 starts) last season, leading rookies in wins and ranking ninth in the NHL.

Dobes started all 19 games of Montreal's run to the Eastern Conference Final, a five-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, going 9-10 with a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round (No. 136) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Dobes is 36-14-7 with a 2.77 GAA, .904 save percentage and one shutout in 43 games (42 starts). He signed a two-year, $1.93 million contract ($965,000 AAV) with Montreal on July 6, 2025, and was named the NHL Third Star for October after he started 6-0-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .930 save percentage to become the 10th rookie goalie in NHL history to win each of his first six appearances.

Dobes' 28 saves helped the Canadiens eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 2-1 win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round. He became the fifth goalie in team history to win a Game 7 (Carey Price, Patrick Roy, Ken Dryden and Jacques Plante) and the fourth rookie in the past 10 years to win one (Jordan Binnington, Matt Murray and Akira Schmid).