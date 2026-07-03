Desert Rats inline hockey program unites ‘extended family’ spanning continents

When members of the Desert Rats international inline hockey program arrive at NARCh each summer, they bring more than hockey teams. They bring generations of family, friendships spanning continents and a reminder that some communities are built one tournament at a time.

The North American Roller Hockey championship (NARCh), held July 8-19 in Irvine, California, annually brings together hundreds of teams and thousands of players from around the world, from beginners to professionals, for what many consider inline hockey's premier club tournament.

A few years ago, one family embodied that spirit better than any other.

A grandfather played in the Over-50 division. His son suited up for another Desert Rats team. His grandson played for the program as well, giving organizer Rene Bernardo three generations of one family competing at the same tournament.

The grandfather was in his 60s. He also happened to be a goalie.

"I always joke with his wife that I don't want to see Gary dying on the rink," Bernardo said with a laugh. "He's absolutely crazy. He refuses to admit he's getting older, but it's honestly inspiring."

Gary's family may be unusual, but the idea behind it isn't.

For Bernardo, the annual pilgrimage to NARCh is about far more than chasing championships. It's about preserving relationships, creating new ones and giving players from around the world a place to belong.

The Desert Rats program was born about 25 years ago for exactly that reason. At the time, three rival inline hockey clubs from different parts of England regularly traveled to tournaments together. The players were friends, but nobody wanted to wear another club's jersey.

So one parent created a neutral identity. Desert Rats became the jersey everyone could wear.

"It was a way to strip down our rivalries and become united," Bernardo said.