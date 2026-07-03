Desert Rats inline hockey program unites ‘extended family’ spanning continents

Welcomes players from about 30 countries for North American Roller Hockey championship

bernardo-narch-trophy

© Rene Bernardo

By Paul Strizhevsky
@PStrizhevskyNHL NHL.com International staff writer

When members of the Desert Rats international inline hockey program arrive at NARCh each summer, they bring more than hockey teams. They bring generations of family, friendships spanning continents and a reminder that some communities are built one tournament at a time.

The North American Roller Hockey championship (NARCh), held July 8-19 in Irvine, California, annually brings together hundreds of teams and thousands of players from around the world, from beginners to professionals, for what many consider inline hockey's premier club tournament.

A few years ago, one family embodied that spirit better than any other.

A grandfather played in the Over-50 division. His son suited up for another Desert Rats team. His grandson played for the program as well, giving organizer Rene Bernardo three generations of one family competing at the same tournament.

The grandfather was in his 60s. He also happened to be a goalie.

"I always joke with his wife that I don't want to see Gary dying on the rink," Bernardo said with a laugh. "He's absolutely crazy. He refuses to admit he's getting older, but it's honestly inspiring."

Gary's family may be unusual, but the idea behind it isn't.

For Bernardo, the annual pilgrimage to NARCh is about far more than chasing championships. It's about preserving relationships, creating new ones and giving players from around the world a place to belong.

The Desert Rats program was born about 25 years ago for exactly that reason. At the time, three rival inline hockey clubs from different parts of England regularly traveled to tournaments together. The players were friends, but nobody wanted to wear another club's jersey.

So one parent created a neutral identity. Desert Rats became the jersey everyone could wear.

"It was a way to strip down our rivalries and become united," Bernardo said.

bernardo-narch-3-generations

© Rene Bernardo

Over time, that simple idea evolved into something much bigger. Today, Desert Rats isn't really a traditional club. Bernardo describes it as an international program that gives players opportunities they might never have otherwise.

Some come because their hometown doesn't have enough players to field a team. Others arrive through friendships made at tournaments around the world.

Over the years, Desert Rats has welcomed players from roughly 30 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Colombia, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa and throughout Europe.

"As much as it would be nice to be a British program because that's where we originated, there's something special about learning other cultures as well," Bernardo said.

Those friendships don't end when the tournament does.

This year, an Australian player will travel to California on her own after meeting several Desert Rats players at the World Championships. They stayed in touch, and when she wanted to compete at NARCh but didn't have a team, the invitation was waiting.

"She's just another member of the extended family now," Bernardo said.

That sense of family has become the foundation of everything Bernardo does.

Now 43, he has spent three decades in inline hockey. He runs a junior league in England's Midlands, organizes international tours and will bring 14 teams to NARCh this summer.

It is an enormous undertaking that begins months before anyone boards a plane.

Bernardo helps families navigate travel logistics, finds teams for players who need one, looks for special experiences away from the rink and, when necessary, rebuilds rosters almost overnight.

Last year, just two weeks before NARCh, he lost an entire Under-21 team. The inline hockey community helped replace every player.

"All of a sudden I had 12 kids ready to lace up," he said.

Moments like that remind him why he continues.

"The sport gave me so much," Bernardo said. "I could have been that kid that got into trouble, but hockey kept me grounded."

bernardo-narch-with-player

© Rene Bernardo

Keeping those opportunities alive has become more difficult.

Three of Britain's seven inline hockey venues have closed in the past three years, reducing opportunities for young players. Bernardo hopes giving children something to strive toward -- a chance to compete at one of the world's premier inline hockey tournaments -- will keep more of them involved.

For many families, though, reaching that goal requires significant commitment.

Families make enormous sacrifices to get there. European players often miss school. Parents use vacation time from work. Depending on family size, the trip to Southern California can cost anywhere from about $6,000 to $15,000.

The attraction extends well beyond the chance to compete. Over the years, NARCh has featured countless players who later reached the NHL, including Connor Bedard, Dylan Larkin, Dylan Strome, Derek Stepan, Jason Zucker, Pat Maroon, Paul Stastny, Sam Gagner and David Booth. For young players, it offers the rare opportunity to skate in the same tournament that helped shape some of hockey's biggest names while measuring themselves against elite competition from around the world.

Bernardo reminds his players that their parents are their first sponsors.

"They're the people making your dreams happen," he said.

Many of those parents eventually become teammates.

Former Desert Rats are now returning to NARCh alongside their own children. Bernardo estimates five or six families in this year's group include parents who once played and are now sharing the experience with the next generation.

Even the coaches have become part of that extended family. Parents from Britain and abroad routinely volunteer behind the bench, helping wherever they're needed when schedules overlap.

bernardo-desert-rats-team

© Rene Bernardo

For Bernardo, that's what makes NARCh unlike any other tournament. The competition is elite. The atmosphere is electric. But what keeps people coming back year after year isn't simply the hockey.

It's seeing old teammates from another continent.

It's watching an Australian join a British team without hesitation because friendships formed years earlier never faded.

It's witnessing three generations of one family lace up skates at the same tournament.

"It's the beauty of roller hockey," Bernardo said. "You pick up your mates, fly off to another country and play the sport you love with a load of families."

Twenty-five years after Desert Rats was created simply to unite rival British clubs under one jersey, Bernardo's program has grown into something much larger. It now brings together players from dozens of countries, reconnects former teammates through their children and gives young players opportunities they might never have otherwise.

"That's why we do it," Bernardo said. "We're building connections. We're building friendships. We're playing what we love."

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