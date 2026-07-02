Panthers mascot hangs backstage with Ariana Grande before South Florida show

Stanley gifted Grande a custom bedazzled Panthers jersey that featured sparkly tassels on the bottom.

The pop singer then linked arms with the mascot and took him on a tour of her backstage area. Grande showed Stanley where she made her costume changes during the show and even put some lip gloss on the mascot.

After, Stanley met Grande’s backup dancers then showed off his own dance moves before saying goodbye to the singer with one last hug.

Grande, who grew up in the Boca Raton area, is an avid Panthers fan and sung the “Star Spangled Banner” before a game when she was eight years old in 2002.

In 2024, Grande attended Game 1 and Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Stanley and Grande can totally be friends.