Panthers mascot hangs backstage with Ariana Grande before South Florida show

Stanley C. Panther gifts Grammy-winner bedazzled jersey

Ariana Grande and Stanley C Panther show
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Stanley C. Panther does not hate that Ariana Grande made him love her.

The Florida Panthers mascot hung out with the Grammy-winner before her South Florida stop on her “Eternal Sunshine Tour” at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Grande greeted Stanley with a big hug backstage in a video posted by r.e.m. beauty, the signer’s cosmetics line, on Instagram.

Stanley gifted Grande a custom bedazzled Panthers jersey that featured sparkly tassels on the bottom.

The pop singer then linked arms with the mascot and took him on a tour of her backstage area. Grande showed Stanley where she made her costume changes during the show and even put some lip gloss on the mascot.

After, Stanley met Grande’s backup dancers then showed off his own dance moves before saying goodbye to the singer with one last hug.

Grande, who grew up in the Boca Raton area, is an avid Panthers fan and sung the “Star Spangled Banner” before a game when she was eight years old in 2002.

In 2024, Grande attended Game 1 and Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Stanley and Grande can totally be friends.

Related Content

Ariana Grande cheers on Panthers at Game 1, 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Ariana Grande celebrates Panthers Stanley Cup on social media

Short Shifts

Pope Leo XIV receives custom Hurricanes sweater

NHL Draft watch party ‘perfect event’ for McKenna’s hometown Yukon

Blues prospects visit MLS facility to kick off development camp

McAvoy, Swayman, throw out 1st pitch at Fenway Park

Simpson surprises Iginla with draft jersey after selection

Sharks take 7-foot-1 defenseman in Round 7, tallest draft pick in NHL history

McKenna cheered in Toronto, throws first pitch for Blue Jays

Niagara University hockey team honors late teammate during Draft

Martinook takes matters into own hands, announces Hurricanes draft pick

Penguins reunite Ruck twins with Round 2 draft pick

Blackstone Valley Schools hockey team, champions after tragedy, welcomed at NHL Draft

Celebrities from all walks help out announcing picks at 2026 NHL Draft

Toronto fans gather at Scotiabank Arena for NHL Draft watch party

Justin Bieber announces 1st pick of 2026 NHL Draft for Maple Leafs

McKenna’s hometown to celebrate NHL Draft with watch party

Tkachuk brothers talk becoming teammates on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

'Sharks legend' Price gets congratulated on Hall of Fame honor

Tulsky brings Stanley Cup to hospital to greet new dads