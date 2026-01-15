PWHL notebook: Sirens surge up the standings

Olympic rosters announced

All eight PWHL teams will have players representing their home countries in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The United States women’s team named 16 PWHL players to their roster, including captain Hilary Knight who will play in her fifth and final Olympics, the most by any U.S. men’s or women’s hockey player. Forward Kendall Coyne Schofield will play in her fifth Olympics and goalie Aerin Frankel and Taylor Heise are part of the seven players making their Olympics debut.

All 23 players on Canada’s Olympic roster are from the PWHL. Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin will make her fifth Olympics appearance and forwards Natalie Spooner and Brianne Jenner will play in their fourth. Defenseman Sophie Jaques and forward Kristin O’Neill are part of the seven Canadians making their winter games debut.