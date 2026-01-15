With the Professional Women’s Hockey League set to drop the puck on their third season, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at Sirens’ surge up the standings and the Victoire snapping the Charge’s six-game win streak.
PWHL notebook: Sirens surge up the standings
Victoire cool off Charge; Curl-Salemme stays hot for Frost
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
Start spreading the news…
The New York Sirens are taking over the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Sirens will play the Seattle Torrent at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be the first PWHL game hosted at the Garden, and will be part of a hockey doubleheader at the arena, with the New York Rangers facing off against the Detroit Red Wings earlier in the day.
Sirens surging
The Sirens are on a roll winning their past four games after losing four straight to start off December. New York’s surge has placed them fourth in the PWHL with 18 points, just one point behind the Montreal Victoire and Minnesota Frost. Rookie forward and 2025 first overall pick Kristyna Kaltounkova has led the way with four goals in her past three games, including a two-goal performance against the Toronto Sceptres on Jan. 6. Kaltounkova’s seven goals leads the team, and her seven points is tied with fellow rookie forward Casey O’Brien (three goals, four assists) for the team lead. The Sirens will face the Frost on Friday.
Victoire snap Charge’s win streak
The Montreal Victoire snapped the Ottawa Charge’s six-game win streak with a 2-1 win at Place Bell in Montreal on Tuesday. Victoire forward Shiann Darkangelo had a goal and an assist in the win. It was the first meeting this season between the teams, and first since the Charge upset the Victoire in the 2025 PWHL playoffs. It was the Charge’s first loss since Dec. 17. The Victoire have won their past three games and remain undefeated at home.
Olympic rosters announced
All eight PWHL teams will have players representing their home countries in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The United States women’s team named 16 PWHL players to their roster, including captain Hilary Knight who will play in her fifth and final Olympics, the most by any U.S. men’s or women’s hockey player. Forward Kendall Coyne Schofield will play in her fifth Olympics and goalie Aerin Frankel and Taylor Heise are part of the seven players making their Olympics debut.
All 23 players on Canada’s Olympic roster are from the PWHL. Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin will make her fifth Olympics appearance and forwards Natalie Spooner and Brianne Jenner will play in their fourth. Defenseman Sophie Jaques and forward Kristin O’Neill are part of the seven Canadians making their winter games debut.
Offensive power houses
Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme leads the PWHL with 13 points (four goals, nine assists), recording at least one point in six of her past seven games. Teammate Coyne Schofield is in second with 12 points and leads the league with eight goals. Charge forward Brianne Jenner also has 12 points and her seven goals is tied for second in the league. Jenner has scored four goals in her past four games and was named the PWHL’s player of the week for Jan. 12.