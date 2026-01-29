PWHL notebook: League breaks for Winter Olympics

With the Professional Women’s Hockey League set to drop the puck on their third season, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at the last games before the Olympic break and Sarah Nurse’s triumphant return to the lineup.

Last games before Olympic break

All eight PWHL teams were in action on Wednesday before the league breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with the first-place Boston Fleet defeating the New York Sirens, 4-3; the Ottawa Charge defeating the Seattle Torrent, 4-2, the second-place Montreal Victoire defeating the Toronto Sceptres 3-0, and the Minnesota Frost defeating the Vancouver Goldeneyes, 4-1. The women’s Olympic tournament will start on Feb. 5 and run until Feb. 19, when the gold-medal game will be played. The PWHL will return to play on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Frost receive championship rings

The Minnesota Frost added more bling to their collection. The reigning Walter Cup Champions received their 2025 championship rings last week. Designed by Paris Jewelers Canada, the rings feature the Frost logo made of 26 purple amethysts. “Back 2 Back,” is written on one side of the ring in a nod to their two Walter Cup trophies. The other side features the player’s name and number with the outline of Minnesota. “Win at Home” is written on the bottom. “Frost in 4” and the Frost’s 2025 playoff results are engraved on the inside of the rings. A total of 110 diamonds is set on the sides to represent the number of goals the teams scored in the 2024-25 season.