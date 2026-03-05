PWHL notebook: Winter Olympics break ends, Victoire's hot streak

Victoire’s six-game win streak

The Montreal Victoire are racking up the victories. On Tuesday, the Victoire extended their win streak to six games after they defeated the Toronto Sceptres 4-3 in a six-round shootout on Tuesday. Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin buried the winning goal in the shootout. Three of the six wins came before the Olympic break. The Victoire now sit in first place with 35 points (9-4-0-5) after being in last place (eighth) on Jan. 4. Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens was named the PWHL player of the week for posting her fourth shutout of the season against the Frost on Sunday. Montreal will go on a 12-day break and next play against the second place Boston Fleet on Saturday, March 15 at Place Bell.