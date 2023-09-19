Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 

Unsigned veteran players can earn a contract with an NHL team by impressing enough in training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). Training camps open Wednesday and the regular season begins Oct. 10.

The following notable players (listed alphabetically) will be in an NHL camp on a PTO:

Zach Aston-Reese, Carolina Hurricanes

The 29-year-old forward had 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, and one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. Aston-Reese has 80 points (42 goals, 38 assists) in 307 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins and five points (two goals, three assists) in 29 playoff games.

Josh Bailey, Ottawa Senators

The 33-year-old forward had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 64 games with the New York Islanders last season. Bailey has 580 points (184 goals, 396 assists) in 1,057 regular-season games during 15 seasons, all with the Islanders, and 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 71 playoff games.

Nathan Beaulieu, Carolina Hurricanes

The 30-year-old defenseman had four assists in 52 games with the Ducks last season. Beaulieu has 98 points (12 goals, 86 assists) in 471 regular-season games with the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Ducks, and five assists in 21 playoff games.

Kieffer Bellows, Carolina Hurricanes

The 25-year-old forward had three goals in 28 games with the Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers last season. Bellows has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 95 regular-season games.

Jordie Benn, Dallas Stars

The 36-year-old defenseman had two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games with the Maple Leafs last season. Benn has 137 points (26 goals, 111 assists) in 607 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Canadiens and Stars, and four assists in 23 playoff games.

J-F Berube, Los Angeles Kings

The 32-year-old goalie last played in the NHL in 2021-22 when he was 3-2-0 with a 4.12 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in six games with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last season he was 8-6-3 with a 3.22 GAA and .885 save percentage in 19 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League. Berube is 12-12-4 with a 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage in 40 games (29 starts) with the Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Islanders.

Alex Chiasson, Boston Bruins

Chiasson, who turns 33 on Oct. 1, had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 20 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season. The forward has 223 points (120 goals, 113 assists) in 651 regular-season games with the Stars, Senators, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Canucks and Red Wings, and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 37 playoff games.

Max Comtois, Vegas Golden Knights

The 24-year-old forward had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 64 games with the Ducks last season. Comtois has 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists) in 210 regular-season games, all with the Ducks.

Cory Conacher, Carolina Hurricanes

The 33-year-old forward last played in the NHL in 2019-20 when he had one assist in four games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season he had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 17 games with Charlotte and Belleville in the AHL. Conacher has 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 193 regular-season games with the Lightning, Senators, Sabres and Islanders, and three goals in 10 playoff games.

Ryan Dzingel, Arizona Coyotes

The 31-year-old forward last played in the NHL in 2021-22 when he had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 32 games with the San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes. Dzingel had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 22 games with Chicago of the AHL last season. He has 188 points (87 goals, 101 assists) in 404 regular-season games for the Sharks, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets and Senators, and four points (three goals, one assist) in 28 playoff games.

Adam Erne, Edmonton Oilers

The 28-year-old forward had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 61 games with the Red Wings last season. Erne has 89 points (40 goals, 49 assists) in 355 regular-season games with the Red Wings and Lightning, and no points in three playoff games.

Sam Gagner, Edmonton Oilers

The 34-year-old forward had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 48 games with the Jets last season. He has 519 points (192 goals, 327 assists) in 1,015 games with the Jets, Red Wings, Oilers, Canucks, Blue Jackets, Flyers and Coyotes. The No. 6 pick by Edmonton in the 2007 NHL Draft, Gagner played nine seasons with the Oilers (2007-14, 2018-20). He has four assists in 11 playoff games.

Noah Gregor, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 25-year-old forward had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 57 games with the Sharks last season. He has 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 178 regular-season games, all with San Jose.

Libor Hajek, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 25-year-old defenseman had one goal in 16 games with the New York Rangers last season. He has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 110 regular-season games, all with the Rangers.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins

The 28-year-old forward had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 65 games with the Penguins last season. Heinen has 176 points (70 goals, 106 assists) in 413 regular-season games with the Penguins, Ducks and Bruins, and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 40 playoff games.

Scott Harrington, Anaheim Ducks

The 30-year-old defenseman had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 45 games with the Ducks and Sharks last season. Harrington has 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) in 255 regular-season games with the Ducks, Sharks, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs and Penguins, and four assists in 14 playoff games.

Olli Juolevi, Arizona Coyotes

The 25-year-old defenseman last played in the NHL in 2021-22 when he had no points in 18 games with the Florida Panthers and Red Wings. Juolevi had 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 38 games with San Diego of the AHL last season. Selected by Vancouver with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, he has three points (two goals, one assist) in 41 NHL games with the Red Wings, Panthers and Canucks.

Zack Kassian, Anaheim Ducks

The 32-year-old forward scored two goals and had 50 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Coyotes last season. Kassian has 203 points (92 goals, 111 assists) and 913 penalty minutes in 661 regular-season games with the Coyotes, Oilers, Canucks and Sabres, and nine points (six goals, three assists) in 45 playoff games.

Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche

The 27-year-old forward had nine points (eight goals, one assist) in 70 regular-season games with the Stars last season, and five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 playoff games. Kiviranta has 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) in 163 regular-season games, all with the Stars, and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 36 playoff games.

Brendan Perlini, Carolina Hurricanes

The 27-year-old forward last played in the NHL in 2021-22 when he had five points (four goals, one assist) in 23 games with the Oilers. Perlini had 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 26 games for Chicago in the AHL last season. He has 81 points (50 goals, 31 assists) in 262 regular-season games with the Oilers, Red Wings, Blackhawks and Coyotes.

Mark Pysyk, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 31-year-old defenseman had signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on July 14, 2022, but never played after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon during offseason workouts. He last played in the NHL in 2021-22 when he had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 68 games with the Sabres. Pysyk has 104 points (28 goals, 76 assists) in 521 regular-season games with the Sabres, Panthers and Stars, and no points in four playoff games.

Isaac Ratcliffe, St. Louis Blues

The 24-year-old forward played his only NHL games in 2021-22 when he had four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games with the Flyers. Ratcliffe had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and 68 penalty minutes in 47 AHL games for Lehigh Valley and Milwaukee last season.

Nick Ritchie, St. Louis Blues

The 27-year-old forward had 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 74 games with the Coyotes and Flames last season. Ritchie has 186 points (84 goals, 102 assists) in 481 regular-season games with the Coyotes, Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins and Ducks, and nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 playoff games.

Nicholas Shore, Carolina Hurricanes

The forward, who will turn 31 on Sept. 26, last played in the NHL in 2019-20 when he had six points (three goals, three assists) in 63 games for the Maple Leafs and Jets. Last season he had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 16 games with HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 games with Ambri-Piotta in National League, the top professional league in Switzerland. Shore has 59 points (18 goals, 41 assists) in 299 regular-season games with the Jets, Maple Leafs, Flames, Senators and Kings, and no points in five playoff games.

Brandon Sutter, Edmonton Oilers

The 34-year-old forward last played in the NHL with the Canucks in 2020-21, having missed the past two seasons because of COVID-19 complications. Sutter has 289 points (152 goals, 137 assists) in 770 regular-season games with the Canucks, Penguins and buff, and 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 50 playoff games.

Austin Wagner, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 26-year-old forward had two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games with the Blackhawks last season. Wagner has 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 178 regular-season games with the Kings and Blackhawks.

Colin White, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 26-year-old forward had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 68 regular-season games with the Panthers last season, and two assists in 21 playoff games. White has 113 points (44 goals, 69 assists) in 292 regular-season games for the Panthers and Senators, and two assists in 22 playoff games.