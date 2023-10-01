Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Brandon Sutter retired from the NHL after 13 seasons on Sunday.

The 34-year-old forward's decision came after he was released from his professional tryout (PTO) by the Edmonton Oilers.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 11 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Sutter had 289 points (152 goals, 137 assists) in 770 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks. He also had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 50 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sutter hadn't played since the 2020-21 season because of complications from COVID-19.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that Ken (Holland), Jay (Woodcroft) and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks,” Sutter said. “You need to be 100 percent healthy to compete in the NHL, and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey.

“Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL.”