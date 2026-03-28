Crosby day to day for Penguins with lower-body injury

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby will not play Saturday and is day to day for the Pittsburgh Penguins with a lower-body injury.

The 38-year-old center left early in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Penguins face the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT).

The Pittsburgh captain missed 11 games recently after sustaining a lower-body injury during the second period of Team Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18. He did not play in the semifinals and a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game on Feb 22.

Crosby returned March 18 and had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games before being injured Thursday. He leads Pittsburgh with 64 points (28 goals, 36 assists) in 61 games this season, his 21st in the NHL.

Crosby missed two games in his previous three seasons.

The Penguins (36-20-16) are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the New York Islanders. They have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons and last won a postseason series in 2018.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion (2009, 2016, 2017), Crosby was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2016 and 2017. He made 16 straight appearances in the playoffs with the Penguins from 2007-22 after missing as a rookie in 2005-06.

“That’s why we play,” Crosby said on Feb. 25. “Obviously, the Olympics was a great opportunity and experience, but I think you shift your focus to playing in the playoffs. It’s so special and so fun to be in those big games, and to play for that. So, that’s where my mind’s at.”