Boldy leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – MATT BOLDY, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Boldy recorded 3-3—6 in two contests to help the Wild (34-14-10, 78 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating to Jan. 27. He collected a pair of helpers, including the secondary assist on Kirill Kaprizov’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 2. Boldy then posted 3-1—4, highlighted by the fastest hat trick from the start of a game in franchise history (12:58) as well as the primary assist on Jared Spurgeon’s overtime winner, in a 6-5 triumph versus the Nashville Predators Feb. 4. The 24-year-old Boldy, who has points in each of his last six appearances dating to Jan. 24 (5-6—11), shares third place in the NHL with 32 goals through 54 total contests this season (32-30—62). He also is one of five players in the League with at least 30 goals and 30 assists in 2025-26, joining Connor McDavid (34-62—96 w/ EDM), Nathan MacKinnon (40-53—93 w/ COL), Kaprizov (32-38—70) and Jason Robertson (32-34—66 w/ DAL).