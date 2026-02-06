NEW YORK -- Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (United States), New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (Canada) and Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (Czechia) – three players who will represent their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Feb. 5.
Boldy leads 3 Stars of the Week
Wild forward, Islanders center Horvat, Mammoth goalie Vejmelka earn honors
FIRST STAR – MATT BOLDY, LW, MINNESOTA WILD
Boldy recorded 3-3—6 in two contests to help the Wild (34-14-10, 78 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating to Jan. 27. He collected a pair of helpers, including the secondary assist on Kirill Kaprizov’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 2. Boldy then posted 3-1—4, highlighted by the fastest hat trick from the start of a game in franchise history (12:58) as well as the primary assist on Jared Spurgeon’s overtime winner, in a 6-5 triumph versus the Nashville Predators Feb. 4. The 24-year-old Boldy, who has points in each of his last six appearances dating to Jan. 24 (5-6—11), shares third place in the NHL with 32 goals through 54 total contests this season (32-30—62). He also is one of five players in the League with at least 30 goals and 30 assists in 2025-26, joining Connor McDavid (34-62—96 w/ EDM), Nathan MacKinnon (40-53—93 w/ COL), Kaprizov (32-38—70) and Jason Robertson (32-34—66 w/ DAL).
SECOND STAR – BO HORVAT, C, NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Horvat compiled 3-2—5, highlighted by a pair of game-winning goals, across three appearances to propel the Islanders (32-21-5, 69 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals Feb. 2 but bounced back with 2-1—3 and a +5 rating, capped by his 12th career overtime goal, in a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Feb. 3. Horvat then notched 1-1—2, including the tiebreaking goal with 3:27 remaining in regulation, in a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils Feb. 5. The 30-year-old Horvat, who became the first Islanders player to register the winning goal in consecutive contests since Kyle Palmieri from April 9-11, 2024, leads the team with 24 goals and ranks second with 40 points (24-16—40) despite only playing in 44 of New York’s 58 total games this season.
THIRD STAR – KAREL VEJMELKA, G, UTAH MAMMOTH
Vejmelka went 2-0-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .944 save percentage to lift the Mammoth (30-23-4, 64 points) into the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He denied 22 shots, including all 10 he faced in the third period, in a 6-2 triumph versus the Vancouver Canucks Feb. 2. Vejmelka then made 29 saves, yielding his lone goal with 4:08 remaining in regulation, in a 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings Feb. 4. The 29-year-old Vejmelka, who already has established a career high, shares the League lead with 27 wins through 44 total appearances this season (27-14-2, 2.58 GAA, .903 SV%, 1 SO).
As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to showcase the League’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program celebrating the dedication and loyalty of NHL fans. In the latest edition of the “Fourth Star” series, we meet Ivana Harris – a young player whose passion and perseverance shine in all she does. Click here to watch Ivana bring her love of the game to life at Capitals Youth Hockey Night.
Follow NHL Players on the Global Stage!
Go deep with full coverage of the Men's Hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games