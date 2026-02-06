Douglas fined maximum for being aggressor in Lightning game

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning forward Curtis Douglas has been fined $2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for serving as the aggressor in an altercation with Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during NHL Game No. 904 in Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 5, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 6:33 of the third period. Douglas was assessed a major penalty for fighting as well as a game misconduct under Rule 46.2 (Aggressor).

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.