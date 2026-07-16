Flyers GM says he won’t stop in trying to build contender

The players currently on the roster locking in long-term deals during the offseason has shown that, including Zegras, forward Tyson Foerster (eight years, $7.1 million AAV) and goalie Dan Vladar (five years, $5.5 million AAV).
"It's a great spot to play, and I think we're on the come-up, so super exciting, and I'm happy to be here for hopefully the next nine years," Foerster said after he signed his deal, which begins next season. "… I love Philadelphia, I love playing with these guys. They asked me if I would look to extend this year, and it was a no-brainer for me."
Briere, who was named Flyers GM on May 11, 2023, said after speaking with agents and rival executives that trade protection issues involving the Flyers isn't as much of an obstacle anymore.
And Carlsson didn't have to sign Philadelphia's offer sheet; his agents, Matt and Ryan Keator, said on "32 Thoughts: The Podcast" that Carlsson had offers from multiple teams, but the Flyers' is the one he chose.
"The cool thing that we're seeing is the guys that are here realize how they're being treated and where the team is going," Briere said. "Because that's a big part. To attract players, you have to have a winning team, or a team that's at least trending to become a contender. So I think more and more from the outside, we're starting to see more players being involved. But we realize also that it's far from being a done deal, and we still have a lot of work to do.
"In the offer sheet process, yes, there's many teams to choose from, and he selected us, which was a good sign."
It wasn't quite good enough, but Briere doesn't seem like he's ready to put his bat down any time soon.
"As far as after that what happens, I don't know. I can't answer that yet," he said. "What I can tell you is I'd be very comfortable going into the season with this lineup.
"If something makes sense, we're going to look to improve. If there's a chance out there ... we've said it from Day One, it has to make sense, and that's what we're looking for."