Flyers GM says he won’t stop in trying to build contender

The Flyers have about $22 million remaining under the $104 million NHL salary cap for next season, with defenseman Jamie Drysdale the only significant roster player left to sign; like Zegras, he filed for arbitration, with hearings scheduled for July 20-Aug. 1.

Having that kind of financial flexibility gives Briere the opportunity to step back up to the plate.

"We're trying to do some things, and there's things that we're constantly looking at and trying to improve," he said. "We worked hard to get this cap space. You remember three years ago how we were in really bad shape there. We worked hard, and what we want to make sure is that we can use it in a proper manner where it's going to help the team moving forward.

"Yes, we're looking to do different things. I'm not saying it's going to work, but yeah, there's different things we're looking at that might eat up our salary cap."

It's not just at center where the Flyers are looking to improve. Finding a way to fix a power play that has finished last in the NHL four times in the past five seasons, including last season (15.7 percent), is imperative.

"We took some swings there, too," Briere said. "I unfortunately can't get into details because players are elsewhere, but we took some swings there. We tried to improve the power play. We're going to keep looking. At this point most free agents are signed, so it's more on the trade front. So if there's a chance there, we're going to look to improve that."

What could make any trade, or other upgrades, a bit easier is the organization's success on and off the ice.

The Flyers went 43-27-12 last season, good for third in the Metropolitan Division. This was just one season removed from finishing last in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25.

Briere's stated goal of making Philadelphia a desirable location also appears to be coming to fruition.

Sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the playoffs and reaching the second round last season certainly was an accomplishment, and he said players around the League are beginning to see the Flyers as a destination franchise again.