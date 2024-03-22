Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Flyers in OT for 5th straight win

Jarvis took a pass from Brent Burns and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield scored, and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves for the Hurricanes (44-20-6), who are 10-2-0 in their past 12 games and remained two points behind the first-place New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers won 5-2 at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored and for the Flyers (35-26-9), who are 2-3-1 in their past six games. Samuel Ersson made 30 saves.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 3:56 of the second period. Martin Necas took a pass from Brett Pesce in the Hurricanes’ defensive zone and fed Martinook, who scored on a wrist shot from above the hash marks.

Philadelphia tied it 1-1 at 4:21. Laughton received a pass from Joel Farabee and got behind the Carolina defense for a breakaway before chipping the puck over Andersen’s glove.

The Hurricanes scored off the rush to make it 2-1 at 10:43. Sebastian Aho gathered a pass from Dmitry Orlov and set up a one-timer from Chatfield from above the circles.

Philadelphia tied the game at 2-2 at 10:16 of the third period. After Morgan Frost pushed a backhand wide at the left post, Konecny gathered the puck and tucked it into the open net.