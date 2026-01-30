Tolopilo makes 32 saves, Canucks shut out Ducks

O’Connor scores go-ahead goal at 10:18 of 3rd for Vancouver, which had lost 14 of 15

ANA at VAN | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Nikita Tolopilo made 32 saves, and Drew O'Connor scored the go-ahead goal at 10:18 of the third period for the Vancouver Canucks in a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Tolopilo combined for the shutout with Kevin Lankinen, who made one save over the first 2:11 of the second period after getting called in by a concussion spotter due to a collision late in the first period.

Teddy Blueger scored a short-handed goal for the Canucks (18-31-5), who ended a three-game skid with their second win in the past 16 games (2-12-2).

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (28-23-3), who lost two straight to end a five-game road trip after winning their previous seven in a row.

O’Connor scored on a one-timer from the right hash mark that went in off the glove of Dostal sliding across his crease. Jake DeBrusk, playing his 600th NHL game, set up the winning goal by knocking down a clearing attempt by Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba along the left boards and skating it to the face-off dot before passing across to O’Connor.

Cutter Gauthier appeared to score on a rebound for Anaheim at 17:59 of the first period, but the goal was immediately waved off and Ryan Poehling was penalized for goaltender interference after colliding with Tolopilo on the initial net drive with the puck. Tolopilo stayed in the game but was replaced by Lankinen to start the second period before coming back in.

Tolopilo’s best saves included stops on a Beckett Sennecke chance from the left side during a first-period power play, a Gauthier shot from the left dot off the rush at 5:30 of the third and a Chris Krieder wrist shot from the left circle with 5:45 left.

Blueger extended it to 2-0 at 19:32 of the third period with an empty-net goal during a 6-on-4 advantage for the Ducks, who had pulled Dostal for the extra skater prior to a slashing penalty against Conor Garland at 19:11.

Latest News

Oilers rally from 3 down in 3rd, top Sharks in OT

Lightning ‘can’t wait’ for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch

Stars win in shootout after Golden Knights rally from 3 down in 3rd

Wright scores 2, Kraken defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row

Kane reflects on 'special, special moment' in passing Modano

Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid

Bruins look to seize opportunity to gain on Lightning in Stadium Series matchup

Raddysh, Gourde each has goal, 2 assists in Lightning victory against Jets

Hurricanes rally with 3 goals in final 1:59, stun Mammoth 

Kane sets U.S. scoring record in Red Wings shootout loss to Capitals

CHL notebook: O'Brien, Aitcheson among top OHL performers this season

NHL Draft notebook: Nemec flourishing with more minutes since joining OHL

Lyon makes 37 saves, wins 10th straight as Sabres top Kings

Gustavsson makes 29 saves, Wild defeat Flames

Hischier scores in OT, lifts Devils past Predators

Suzuki gets 3 points, Canadiens ease past Avalanche

Mittelstadt, Minten help Bruins stay hot, defeat slumping Flyers

Schaefer, Islanders edge Rangers to complete season series sweep