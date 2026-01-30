Stars win in shootout after Golden Knights rally from 3 down in 3rd

Rantanen scored the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout after Mitch Marner tied it 4-4 for Vegas with 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Tomas Hertl won a face-off back to Marner, who scored through traffic with a wrist shot from the point with Adin Hill on the bench for the extra attacker.

Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene scored, and Jamie Benn and Sam Steel each had two assists for the Stars (31-14-9), who have won three in a row. Jake Oettinger made 17 saves.

Marner and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Golden Knights (25-14-14), who have lost five of their past six (1-3-2). Hill made 23 saves.

Duchene gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 1:37 of the first period. Benn cut across the low slot and got Hill out of position, and although his centering pass wasn't able to be handled by Steel, it wound up on the stick of Duchene, who scored into the open net.

Kolesar tied the game 1-1 at 4:07 of the second period. Marner helped poke the puck out from the left corner into the low slot, where Kolesar scored glove side on Oettinger.

Bourque responded to put Dallas back in front 2-1 at 8:46. He scored on a one-timer from the low slot off a pass from Roope Hintz after Jason Robertson poked the puck away from Kolesar behind the net.

Bourque then made it 3-1 at 14:16 on another one-timer, this time from the right circle off a short backhand pass from Benn.

Johnston pushed the lead to 4-1 at 16:43. His initial chance following a face-off win by Rantanen was stopped by Hill, but Johnston skated into his own rebound and scored high glove side from the left hash marks.

Smith cut it to 4-2 at 4:04 of the third period, scoring a short-handed goal from the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Barbashev got the Golden Knights to within 4-3 at 13:54, shooting around Miro Heiskanen and scoring blocker side from the high slot.