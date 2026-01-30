NHL Status Report: E. Lindholm, Zacha to miss Stadium Series for Bruins

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha each is expected to miss the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS), Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Friday. The forwards are not traveling fot the start of the Bruins' two-game road trip, which ends at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Each is day to day; Lindholm missed a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday with an upper-body injury and Zacha left in the second period of that game, also with an upper-body injury. Sturm said he didn't think the injuries were serieus enough to affect either player for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2006, with play beginning Feb. 11; Lindholm is set to represent Sweden and Zacha will suit up for Czechia.

Florida Panthers

Anton Lundell could return against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3) after missing a 5-4 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The forward was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday and did play in the third period of that game after sustaining an upper-body injury on a hit along the boards late in the second. Lundell has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 52 games this season.