NHL On Tap: Werenski, resurgent Blue Jackets on roll, visit Blackhawks

There is one game on the NHL schedule Friday, and it will be nationally televised in the United States. Here are three things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Werenski headed toward Olympics on a roll

Zach Werenski can retake the NHL lead in scoring among defensemen when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS). Werenski took over the top spot at the position with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 48 games with two assists in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, but now trails Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers by two points after Bouchard had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Werenski, who will represent the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in two weeks, has been held without a point only twice in his past 18 games with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) during that span. The 28-year-old continues to lead NHL defensemen in goal-scoring.

Bedard, Blackhawks looking to rebound

Chicago (21-24-9) hopes to get back on track after losing its past four games (0-2-2), including a 6-2 defeat at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, part of a 2-5-2 stretch. One positive Thursday was Connor Bedard scoring the Blackhawks’ second goal; it was just his sixth point (two goals, four assists) and first goal against a goalie (the other was an empty-net goal) in 10 games since returning Jan. 9 from a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for 12 games. The 20-year-old center had 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games before he was injured against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.