NHL On Tap: Werenski, resurgent Blue Jackets on roll, visit Blackhawks

Defenseman heating up heading toward Olympics; Columbus 6-1-0 under Bowness

There is one game on the NHL schedule Friday, and it will be nationally televised in the United States. Here are three things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Werenski headed toward Olympics on a roll

Zach Werenski can retake the NHL lead in scoring among defensemen when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS). Werenski took over the top spot at the position with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 48 games with two assists in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, but now trails Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers by two points after Bouchard had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Werenski, who will represent the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in two weeks, has been held without a point only twice in his past 18 games with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) during that span. The 28-year-old continues to lead NHL defensemen in goal-scoring.

Bedard, Blackhawks looking to rebound

Chicago (21-24-9) hopes to get back on track after losing its past four games (0-2-2), including a 6-2 defeat at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, part of a 2-5-2 stretch. One positive Thursday was Connor Bedard scoring the Blackhawks’ second goal; it was just his sixth point (two goals, four assists) and first goal against a goalie (the other was an empty-net goal) in 10 games since returning Jan. 9 from a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for 12 games. The 20-year-old center had 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games before he was injured against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.

The Bowness bump

The Blue Jackets (25-20-7) will try to continue their surge under coach Rick Bowness, who replaced Dean Evason as coach on Jan. 12. Columbus is 6-1-0 under Bowness and 7-1-0 in its past eight games overall. In the process, the Blue Jackets climbed from last place in the Eastern Conference to within eight points of the New York Islanders for third in the Metropolitan Division. Since the coaching change, Columbus is sixth in the NHL in scoring with 3.86 goals per game; they were 22nd in the League before that, averaging 2.91 goals per game in their first 45 games (19-19-7). They were 28th in the NHL in giving up 3.38 goals per game before Bowness took over and 13th since then, allowing 2.71 goals per game.

The schedule

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

