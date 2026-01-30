Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30

Ben Kindel put on a show for his family during his first game in his hometown of Vancouver on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Penguins rookie scored two goals in the team’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Kindel had a suite full of family and friends at the game who were thrilled by the rookie’s performance. His dad, Steve, grabbed a microphone and gave fans a look inside the suite in a video posted by the Penguins on social media.

