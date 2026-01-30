Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30
Ben Kindel put on a show for his family during his first game in his hometown of Vancouver on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Penguins rookie scored two goals in the team’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Kindel had a suite full of family and friends at the game who were thrilled by the rookie’s performance. His dad, Steve, grabbed a microphone and gave fans a look inside the suite in a video posted by the Penguins on social media.
Ranking: Greetings from Kindel’s hometown
Charlie Lindgren battled it out on Thursday. The Washington Capitals goalie suffered an injury during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings. Lindgren stayed in net for the shootout and helped the Capitals to the 4-3 win. After the game, the goalie was helped off the ice by his teammates. "What a show. This guy is tough," the Capitals praised their goalie in a video posted by the team.
Ranking: Tough goalies finish first
3. Detroit Red Wings and Trick Kane
The Detroit Red Wings weren’t finished with warm ups after they left the Little Caesars Arena ice on Tuesday. The Red Wings took some practice shots on Patrick Kane's son, Trick, as they headed towards the locker room. The adorable tot stood tall as his dad’s teammates tried to jam shots between his legs.
Ranking: Mites off ice
Another day, another iconic outfit from Mikhail Sergachev. The Utah Mammoth defenseman rolled up to Bridgestone Arena sporting a tan trenchcoat, a fur trapper hat – or ushanka in Russian – and completed the looks with shades before he played against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The outfit proved to be good luck as Sergachev recorded three assists in the Mammoth's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Ranking: Inspector Sergachev
Jason Robertson scores goals for litter-ly one reason. The Dallas Stars forward was asked if he scored his 30th goal of the season for his cat, Murphy, in a postgame press conference . “Every one (goal) is for my cat,” Roberston responded. On Tuesday, the Stars forward autographed a fan's poster of a cat before the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
Ranking: Cat purr-son