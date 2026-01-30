SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored two goals for the Seattle Kraken in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.
Wright scores 2, Kraken defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row
McCann, Montour each has goal, assist for Seattle; Toronto skid hits 6
Brandon Montour and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beniers scored his fourth goal in five games for the Kraken (25-19-9), who won their third straight and fourth in their past five. Joey Daccord made 29 saves.
Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs (24-21-9), who have lost six in a row (0-5-1). Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves.
Beniers made it 1-0 on Seattle’s first shot of the game at 1:21 of the first period, taking a feed from McCann in the slot and snapping a shot off Stolarz’s left pad and in.
Robertson tied it 1-1 at 15:02 after Nicolas Roy found him at the top of the left circle, and he one-timed it under Daccord’s glove.
Wright regained a 2-1 lead at 6:23 of the second period. Jaden Schwartz’s snap shot from the right point was stopped, but the rebound off Stolarz’s right pad went to Wright, who chipped a backhand past Stolarz’s blocker.
Montour pushed it to 3-1 just 31 seconds later at 6:54 after Frederick Gaudreau rushed the puck through the neutral zone and passed to Montour in the right circle, who snapped a shot that squeezed through Stolarz’s five-hole.
Rielly cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 6:04 of the third period, with a wrist shot from the left point that floated through traffic and under the crossbar.
Wright made it 4-2 with his second goal of the game at 8:32 of the third. Montour disrupted a pass at the top of the right circle. Wright picked up the loose puck and snapped it into the top right corner.
McCann scored an empty-net goal at 17:23 of the third for the 5-2 final.
Kraken forward Berkly Catton left the game after colliding head-first with Toronto defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at 12:04 of the first period.