Wright scores 2, Kraken defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row

McCann, Montour each has goal, assist for Seattle; Toronto skid hits 6

Maple Leafs at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored two goals for the Seattle Kraken in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Brandon Montour and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beniers scored his fourth goal in five games for the Kraken (25-19-9), who won their third straight and fourth in their past five. Joey Daccord made 29 saves.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs (24-21-9), who have lost six in a row (0-5-1). Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves.

Beniers made it 1-0 on Seattle’s first shot of the game at 1:21 of the first period, taking a feed from McCann in the slot and snapping a shot off Stolarz’s left pad and in.

Robertson tied it 1-1 at 15:02 after Nicolas Roy found him at the top of the left circle, and he one-timed it under Daccord’s glove.

Wright regained a 2-1 lead at 6:23 of the second period. Jaden Schwartz’s snap shot from the right point was stopped, but the rebound off Stolarz’s right pad went to Wright, who chipped a backhand past Stolarz’s blocker.

Montour pushed it to 3-1 just 31 seconds later at 6:54 after Frederick Gaudreau rushed the puck through the neutral zone and passed to Montour in the right circle, who snapped a shot that squeezed through Stolarz’s five-hole.

Rielly cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 6:04 of the third period, with a wrist shot from the left point that floated through traffic and under the crossbar.

Wright made it 4-2 with his second goal of the game at 8:32 of the third. Montour disrupted a pass at the top of the right circle. Wright picked up the loose puck and snapped it into the top right corner.

McCann scored an empty-net goal at 17:23 of the third for the 5-2 final.

Kraken forward Berkly Catton left the game after colliding head-first with Toronto defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at 12:04 of the first period.

