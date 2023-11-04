Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist, Joel Farabee had two assists and Samuel Ersson made 21 saves for the Flyers (5-5-1), who ended a three-game skid.

Henri Jokiharju scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves for the Sabres (5-6-0), who lost for the first time in three games.

Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Scott Laughton gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 1:03 of the first period, finishing a back-and-forth passing play with Brink from the left circle.

Louie Belpedio’s first NHL goal made it 2-0 just 28 seconds later when Morgan Frost’s shot hit the stick of Buffalo defenseman Henri Jokiharju and deflected to Belpedio in the right circle.

Travis Konecny intercepted a pass by JJ Peterka at the Flyers' blue line and scored on a breakaway to push the lead to 3-0 at 14:57.

Garnet Hathaway made it 4-0 at 14:35 of the second, receiving a cross-ice pass by Ryan Poehling at the far post for a tap-in.

Jokiharju cut it to 4-1 from the high slot at 2:24 of the third period.

Brink converted on a partial breakaway at 11:28 for the 5-1 final.