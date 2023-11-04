Latest News

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Buzz: Hall could return for Blackhawks on Saturday

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Ersson makes 21 saves, Brink has goal, assist for Philadelphia

Recap: Flyers at Sabres 11.3.23

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO – The Philadelphia Flyers scored three goals in the first period in a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist, Joel Farabee had two assists and Samuel Ersson made 21 saves for the Flyers (5-5-1), who ended a three-game skid.

Henri Jokiharju scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves for the Sabres (5-6-0), who lost for the first time in three games.

Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Scott Laughton gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 1:03 of the first period, finishing a back-and-forth passing play with Brink from the left circle.

Louie Belpedio’s first NHL goal made it 2-0 just 28 seconds later when Morgan Frost’s shot hit the stick of Buffalo defenseman Henri Jokiharju and deflected to Belpedio in the right circle.

Travis Konecny intercepted a pass by JJ Peterka at the Flyers' blue line and scored on a breakaway to push the lead to 3-0 at 14:57.

Garnet Hathaway made it 4-0 at 14:35 of the second, receiving a cross-ice pass by Ryan Poehling at the far post for a tap-in.

Jokiharju cut it to 4-1 from the high slot at 2:24 of the third period.

Brink converted on a partial breakaway at 11:28 for the 5-1 final.