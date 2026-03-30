Zizing ‘Em Up: DeBoer, Cassidy should draw strong interest to fill NHL openings

BUFFALO -- Are you an NHL team that’s going to be in the market for a top-end coach in the coming months, if not weeks?

How’s this for a couple of candidates who could be available?

In their respective NHL coaching careers, Peter DeBoer and Bruce Cassidy have combined for 1,132 regular-season coaching wins and 159 Stanley Cup Playoff victories.

After Cassidy was fired and replaced by John Tortorella by the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, both he and DeBoer are free agents with respective pedigrees of turning teams around.

In the crazy bubble that is the NHL’s coaching carousel, perhaps the only certainty that came out of the news from Vegas is that DeBoer was never going to be Cassidy’s replacement there. After all, it was Cassidy who replaced DeBoer as coach in Vegas in 2022.

Now both are out of work, albeit temporarily, given their impressive accomplishments in the past. As such, don’t be surprised if there are a number of teams vying for their services during the offseason.

Indeed, it's a rare time in the NHL when a pair of such decorated coaches are there for hire.

And while Cassidy works out his future intentions to that end, DeBoer knows exactly what his own are.

“All I can say is, I’m ready,” DeBoer told NHL.com in a phone interview Sunday evening. “There are only 32 jobs in the NHL and it’s a privilege to have one of them. I’m humble enough to know that.

“Having said that, I have a lot of confidence in my track record of coming in and having success in different places. And I’m especially proud of my ability in the playoffs to have teams move forward.”

DeBoer most recently led the Dallas Stars to three consecutive Western Conference Finals but was fired June 6 after they again failed to reach the Stanley Cup Final. In the ensuing nine months he’s heard from a number of interested NHL parties.

“I had multiple teams, what I would call kicking tires and keeping an eye on us,” he said. “I’ll probably leave it at that. I don’t want to get into specifics but there were multiple teams that reached out in different ways to kick tires.”

Was there ever anything that came close to fruition?

“Listen, you never know how close you are,” he said. “I think there was, you know, at least one situation that was really close that was interesting.

“But as I’ve told you before, the best way to describe it is that I think this year I was exactly where I was meant to be, for a lot of different reasons.”

Among those reasons: a chance to spend time with his family, whether it be with his aging parents or his three children. And, of course, there was the opportunity to be an assistant on Jon Cooper’s staff with Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, which he called “the experience of a lifetime.”

Working with Hockey Canada as part of the Olympic team allowed him to forge a friendship with Cassidy dating back to when both were assistants to Cooper for the 2022 Winter Olympics. NHL players eventually did not attend those Games due to concerns involving Covid-19 but the coaches spent time together months earlier preparing for that competition before that decision not to go was made.

In February 2025 both were assistants with Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament that Canada won. They served the same roles in Milan when Canada settled for a silver medal after Jack Hughes’ golden goal gave Team USA a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory against them in the Olympic championship game.

“Obviously when you get to work with somebody, you get an appreciation of them as a person, not just as an opposing coach,” DeBoer said of Cassidy. “So, you know what my initial reaction was when I heard about the news from Vegas? It was that I really feel for him. Because we’ve all been there.

“He’s got kids. I know he’s got a daughter in high school. That’s never easy. And that’s always where your first thoughts go as a coach.”

At least DeBoer knew he wouldn’t be a candidate to replace Cassidy with the Golden Knights, given his own history with Vegas.

“In this business, you never know,” he chuckled, half jokingly.

In the volatile unpredictable world of NHL coaching, Sunday was yet another example of that.