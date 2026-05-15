Projected top pick McKenna discussed on 'NHL Draft Class'

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the No. 1 pick after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. The San Jose Sharks won the No. 2 selection, and the Vancouver Canucks have the No. 3 pick.

McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the Draft, tied for fifth in NCAA men's hockey with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games as a freshman with Penn State in the Big Ten. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada win the bronze medal.

Along with McKenna, Williams covered several other top prospects from the WHL, including an impressive group of defensemen expected to be chosen in the top 10 of the draft. Among them were Carson Carels of Prince George and Daxon Rudolph of Prince Albert. Carels is No. 3 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, after No. 2 defenseman Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League. Rudolph is No. 5.

"There's a group of guys here that you could put their names in a hat," Williams said. "I think there's not a huge separation for me. I personally prefer Carels over Reid but the group went with Reid and I think they're very close. Carels is a little harder, a little heavier, more physical. I think he's similar to Reid in that they both have come a long way in the last year into this season."

During an in-depth discussion with co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale, Williams also provided his thoughts on Kamloops left wing J.P. Hurlbert (No. 12), and Medicine Hat twins Liam Ruck (No. 20) and Markus Ruck (No. 23). He also provided dark horse candidates from the WHL who could be drafted.

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