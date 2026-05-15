Dobes rewards Canadiens ‘trust,’ bounces back in Game 5 win

With a new lease on life thanks to Marciano, Dobes came into the Montreal dressing room in the first intermission Thursday vowing to make amends for his wobbly performance in the game’s first 20 minutes.

He did just that.

“A couple tough bounces lately,” the 24-year-old said. “But I just feel like the one lesson I learned from today is I’ve just got to have a better body language for the boys -- don't let them know that I'm not feeling maybe my best.

“So I feel like we talked a little bit during intermission. We met up in the locker room and we were really excited.”

He also had a message for St. Louis.

“I told him thank you for leaving me and trying to prove myself,” Dobes said. “That's a big part, to have your trust of your coach and I will never disrespect it. I appreciate it and the only thing I was trying to do just give some momentum back to the team and try to keep it tight and it worked out.”

He gave his teammates even more reason to believe in him in the first minute of the second period when he lunged his right leg out to make a sprawling stop of a Tage Thompson breakaway. That was more like the Dobes the Canadiens have been accustomed to during this playoff run, one in which he has played every minute.

“We were only down by one goal. And I feel like that gave us a little bit of momentum,” he said. “And then the guys responded very well.

“Yeah, every save for me, I try to have the same mentality after a save, just focus on the next one. It was a good save, but definitely I was keep focusing to (not give) them a bigger lead than that.”