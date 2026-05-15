Dobes rewards Canadiens ‘trust,’ bounces back in Game 5 win

With the entire building seemingly expecting Dobes to get the hook, if not the rookie himself, coach Martin St. Louis had one of his assistants call to the press box to get Marciano’s opinion on the situation.
The reply: Keep him in.
It proved to be the shrewdest of calls, given that Dobes stopped the remaining 32 shots he faced while his teammates scored four consecutive times for the victory.
“Ultimately it’s probably my decision, right?” St. Louis said afterward. “But I feel like the goaltending position is the one position that I can’t help much, you know? And so I try to stay out of it, right, and not be emotionally driven and be upset that we’re down.
“The first period was very chaotic on both sides.”
Asked about Marciano, St. Louis replied: “I feel you have to empower the people that are actually certified for the position. So that’s what I did.”
And, because of that, Marco Marciano is now becoming a household name in Montreal.
Marciano was promoted to the Canadiens from Laval of the American Hockey League, where he was serving as goalie coach, on Jan. 28 after the team fired Eric Raymond, who had previously held the position. At that time, Montreal’s goalies had combined for a save percentage of .884, which ranked 28th among the League's 32 teams at the time.
The move obviously has paid strong dividends, given the Canadiens are now one win away from a berth in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.