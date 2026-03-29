Cassidy fired as Golden Knights coach, replaced by Tortorella

Vegas 3rd in Pacific Division, 3-5-2 in past 10 games

Tortorella

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Bruce Cassidy was fired as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday and replaced by John Tortorella.

The Golden Knights (32-26-16) are third in the Pacific Division and 3-5-2 in their past 10 games.

"We thank Bruce Cassidy for his dedication to our hockey club and community over the past four seasons," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. "Under Bruce's leadership, we reached our ultimate goal in 2023 by bringing a Stanley Cup to Vegas. Bruce will forever be remembered with the utmost regard by our organization for what was accomplished here. With the stretch run of the 2025-26 regular season upon us, we believe that a change is necessary for us to return to the level of play that is expected of our club.

"With John Tortorella, we bring in a Stanley Cup champion as well as one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the NHL. His guidance will be a great asset to our team at the pivotal point in the season we currently face. We look forward to welcoming John to Vegas."

Cassidy’s last game was a 5-4 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Vegas’ sixth loss in its past seven games. 

He went 178-99-43 in four seasons with the Golden Knights, winning the Stanley Cup in his first season in 2022-23. In 12 NHL seasons, Cassidy is 470-254-96 with nine ties with the Capitals, Boston Bruins and Golden Knights. He is 62-57 in 119 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

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