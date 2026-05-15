Demidov relieved to finally score 1st playoff goal with Canadiens

BUFFALO -- Ivan Demidov needed something to change.

Who knew it was the color of tape on his stick?

Through the first 11 games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens' electrifying rookie forward, who scored 19 goals during the regular season, was still looking to put one in the back of the net. Chance after chance went by, the frustration mounting with every miss.

So, early in the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Buffalo Sabres, Demidov switched to black tape from his normal white. It didn’t help.

On Thursday, for Game 5, he reverted back to white. Lo and behold it worked, as he scored on the power play at 3:32 of the third period to give Montreal a 6-3 lead.