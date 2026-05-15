Demidov relieved to finally score 1st playoff goal with Canadiens

20-year-old forward battled superstitions before coming through against Sabres in Game 5

demidov_canadiens_051526

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

BUFFALO -- Ivan Demidov needed something to change.

Who knew it was the color of tape on his stick?

Through the first 11 games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens' electrifying rookie forward, who scored 19 goals during the regular season, was still looking to put one in the back of the net. Chance after chance went by, the frustration mounting with every miss.

So, early in the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Buffalo Sabres, Demidov switched to black tape from his normal white. It didn’t help.

On Thursday, for Game 5, he reverted back to white. Lo and behold it worked, as he scored on the power play at 3:32 of the third period to give Montreal a 6-3 lead.

MTL@BUF, Gm 5: Demidov whips in PPG for first career playoff tally

It was his first career postseason goal in 17 games.

“It’s good,” said forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who had the primary assist on the goal. “He finally went back to the white tape, which I like. I can’t look at him with the black tape on his stick. So, I think that’s the only thing that changed.”

Slafkovsky laughed.

“He’s a confident guy,” he continued. “He’s got some of the best skill I’ve ever seen. So, yeah, he’s great. He can make all the plays.

“He showed it today. He showed it all year.”

Primarily while using a stick with white tape.

“Our goalie (Jakub) Dobes didn’t like the black tape. He said I should use the white one,” Demidov said sheepishly. “I guess it worked.

“It’s a tough process because every game you have a chance to score, and then you don’t. I just kept trying to do my best.

“And then to score, well, it was such a relief.”

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© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

For his part, coach Martin St. Louis said he never lost confidence in the 20-year-old.

“We were happy for 'Demi,'” St. Louis said. “I feel Demi’s been really good in this series overall but he hasn’t been rewarded for it. I felt tonight he was all over it. You could tell he’s been building his game, and it was just a matter of time. I was happy it was tonight.

“I’ve been very pleased with Demi, because it’s not just the offensive stuff that comes out, you know, that’s flashy and stuff, but he actually plays the game well defensively and he values that.”

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