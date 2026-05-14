Next Oilers coach under pressure to win immediately with McDavid future in doubt

Draisaitl and McDavid said they each felt Edmonton took a step back this season, voicing their displeasure after being eliminated in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks.

“I am concerned because we’re not trending in the right direction,” Draisaitl at his season-ending media availability May 2. “We’ve taken big steps backwards and have to get a grip of this and head back in the right direction.

McDavid agreed, saying Edmonton was an average team with high expectations following a 5-2 loss in Anaheim in Game 6 on April 30.

“It’s only a couple of days ago I made those comments, and I feel the same as I did a couple of days ago and agree with Leon that the organization as a whole has taken a step back,” McDavid said May 2. “It starts with me, it starts with Leon, we all can be better, we need to be better.”

The earlier-than-expected exit put the entire organization under scrutiny and Bowman, who was named GM in July 2024, decided a coaching change was necessary to get Edmonton back to being a championship contender.

Bowman also admitted management and the coaching staff weren’t always on the same page this season.

“We were not always totally in sync, but I don’t think any team around the League is exactly in sync,” Bowman said. “I don’t think that was a big issue. I certainly think there were some players and their roles weren’t what I think they should have been. I don’t think that was an overriding issue. I think there’s that balance between collaboration, which I think we did have, but at the end of the day, the coach has to do what he believes is best and from there the results are judged and that’s how we got to this point.”

Knoblauch, who coached McDavid during his junior career with the Erie Otters (Ontario Hockey League) from 2012–2015, had a 135-77-21 record in three seasons with Edmonton and was 31-22 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after replacing Jay Woodcroft, who was fired Nov. 12, 2023.

Edmonton got to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025 under Knoblauch, losing to the Florida Panthers on both occasions.

This season Edmonton (41-30-11) finished third in the Pacific Division.

“We have to improve,” Draisaitl said. He's (McDavid) signed for two more years, and God knows where that goes, but we have two years here as of right now and we have to get significantly better."

Bowman said the team needed a change behind the bench and this was the right time.

“When Kris came to the Oilers, he was the perfect coach at that time, he was exactly what that group needed to take them to almost the Stanley Cup, to Game 7 and then Game 6,” Bowman said. “But as time passes things change, things change for the coach, themselves and the players change, even the players that are here, they evolve, they get a couple of years older, they need maybe different things.

“So, what worked one year, or a couple of years, it doesn’t continue to work, then that’s where we are in the results business. I think there is an element of that in play here.”