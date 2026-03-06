Kristen Bowness making big impact on family business with Mammoth

In recognition of International Women’s Day on March 8, the NHL and NHLPA are celebrating women in hockey. NHL.com is telling the story of Kristen Bowness, youth program director of the Utah Mammoth, who is also the daughter of Columbus Blue Jackets coach, Rick Bowness.

Kristen Bowness grew up hating hockey.

“It was hard for me as a kid, being dragged to the rink all the time at 6 a.m. for practices for my brothers, and I really struggled with it,” she said. “Then, when we moved to Ottawa, I wasn’t allowed to play hockey because of that man in the corner.”

At this, Kristen gestures to a box on the Zoom screen, one filled with the image of her father, Columbus Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness, a hockey lifer whose career behind the bench in the NHL stretches back to 1984-85, the entirety of Kristen’s life.

He sits in front of a hockey-rink shaped white board, the Blue Jackets logo at its center. But despite that early hatred for the game, despite any frustration that may have built over the years, Kristen, too, has an NHL name behind her, the giant blue letters spelling out Mammoth.

It wasn’t until the family landed in Arizona, where Rick became an assistant coach with the Phoenix Coyotes in 1999 that, as Kristen said, “I started to really fall in love with the sport.” She has since made it her life, with stints at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Nashville Predators and now, as the youth program director with the Utah Mammoth.

“She got dragged to the rink an awful lot,” Rick Bowness said. “She went to an awful lot of NHL games. Eventually you had to figure that it would kick in. And it’s like her older brother Ricky, who never played hockey, didn’t like hockey, but eventually he started to work [in hockey], so I guess the bloodlines run thick and eventually it caught up to them all.”

For Kristen, that has come in a position where she’s on the front lines of introducing players to hockey in one of the hottest hockey markets in the country, in Utah. It was when the Mammoth were announced as the newest team in the NHL that Nate Martinez, who built the Junior Jazz program into the largest youth program in the NBA, started reaching out across the League to find a hockey-specific person to bring on board to do the same on the hockey side.