Sabres squander strong start in Game 5 loss, pushed to brink in East 2nd Round

The Buffalo Sabres stood in front of their locker stalls and tried to explain how they had let this game slide, how three goals on four shots had turned into a 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Thursday, how home had become so unfriendly, how they could be –- after that start -– staring at the potential end of their season.

And one by one, they took the blame.

“I think we just got too comfortable there,” goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen said. “I don’t think it’s anything too crazy. I’ve got to be better. The whole team has to be better. I don’t think it’s much more complicated than that.”

That was, indeed, the simple truth: The Sabres had gotten everything they could have wanted at the start. Not perfection, of course, but enough.

They scored on their second shot of the game, a goal by Jason Zucker at 2:00 of the first period, when the puck ticked off his skate off a shot from Jack Quinn above the left face-off circle and past Jakub Dobes.

They scored on their third shot of the game, a goal by Josh Doan at 7:45 of the first, when he one-timed the puck from the top of the left face-off circle.

They scored on the fourth shot of the game, a goal by Konsta Helenius at 10:15, when he beat Dobes through his pads from the slot.

The problem was, they allowed goals to Cole Caufield and Alexandre Texier in between those three scores, though the Texier goal touched off his skate and in.

They had allowed Montreal air to breathe.

“We got to make sure we have four or five really hard shifts after we score,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “We kind of let them score right away on us, and that just kills our momentum. That's one area we've been talking about a lot, but we got to continue to get better at that and get ready for the next one.”

Still, they headed into the second period with a one-goal lead.

“I thought the vibes were good,” forward Alex Tuch said. “I thought mentality was good.”