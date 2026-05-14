Flyers' rookies 'can't buy that experience' of playoffs heading to offseason 

Martone, Barkey, Bump among those who contributed during Philadelphia playoff run

Bump Martone

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VOORHEES, N.J. -- The real gain for the Philadelphia Flyers in reaching the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs might not be seen until next season.

In defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in the first round before being swept in four games by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, Philadelphia had 13 players make their postseason debut, five of whom were rookies, and nine of whom were age 24 or younger.

"You can't buy that experience for those guys," general manager Daniel Briere said Thursday. "And next year, coming back, they know what it's like to play in the playoffs, and they'll know what to expect. They'll know how tight the games are and how hard the game gets in the playoffs. So it's a huge plus to have had the chance to give them those games."

Among those young players were rookie forwards Denver Barkey, Alex Bump and Porter Martone. None of the three began the season in the NHL, but each finished it filling a vital role.

Martone had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games, then scored the game-winning goal in Games 1 and 2 of the first round. The 19-year-old finished the postseason with five points (two goals, three assists) and a Flyers-best 23 shots on goal in 10 games. 

Barkey was called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League in December to play left wing. It was expected to be a temporary recall, but the 21-year-old had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 43 games. And during the final two games against the Hurricanes he played center, a position he hadn't played with any regularity since he was 16. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in 10 postseason games.

Bump, 22, was recalled from the AHL in March and had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 17 regular-season games. The 22-year-old made his playoff debut in Game 5 against the Penguins and never came out of the lineup, finishing with two goals in six games.

"They made it, and they hung around, and their play kind of dictated the fact that they stayed around and played more," Briere said. "It's not like it was planned that way, but to have them experience that and have such a big role, that's what I'm so excited about."

The players were just as excited to have learned what Stanley Cup Playoff hockey is all about at such a young age.

"I think getting that playoff experience just gives you a taste of what it takes to win at this level," Barkey said. "I know it was my first year, but to get that playoff experience, and play in those environments with that physicality, gives me a taste. Now I know what I need to work on the summer in order to have more success and continue to grow as a player."

What's next for the Flyers after a second-round loss?

That growth will include players adding strength and speed, but what they've already grown is a hunger for more, and the chance to play even deeper into the playoffs next season.

"Next season we want to go more than the second round," forward Matvei Michkov said through an interpreter. "This season ... we tasted playoffs. Next season we need to go even further so the progress will show, and every player has to work harder to make that happen."

And for some that hard work starts immediately. Michkov, who was scratched for Game 4 against the Hurricanes, skated Tuesday and Wednesday.

That's why some of the veterans aren't worried about complacency setting in.

"I've made the playoffs six times in my career, and this is the first time I've made it to the second round," forward Garnet Hathaway said. "I've tried expressing it to them. Complacent? Taken for granted? It won't happen because I think they realize how tough it is in this league to get that opportunity. It's a lot of gratitude in that room, and I think with that, it's because there's been a lot of hard work put in.

"I think those guys are just as hungry as I am."

The next step for some will be healing from injuries. Hathaway (broken fibula), Bump (sprained MCL), forwards Christian Dvorak (fractured rib, separated shoulder), Travis Konecny (fractured rib, nasal fracture) and Trevor Zegras (sprained elbow ligament), and defensemen Emil Andrae (fractured wrist) and Cam York (fractured rib) each played through injuries.

In addition, forward Owen Tippett missed the Carolina series because of an internal bleeding issue, and also had a sports hernia. And center Noah Cates missed the final two games against the Hurricanes because of a broken right foot.

Andrae will need surgery to repair his wrist, and Briere said it remains to be determined if Tippett will need surgery for the sports hernia.

But once the injuries heal, the players will be eager to build toward the next step.

"We know what we have in that (dressing) room, and what we've got coming up, the young guys that came in and played a huge role for our team," York said. "I think we're all super excited to get going again next year and just keep raising the bar."

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