Flyers' rookies 'can't buy that experience' of playoffs heading to offseason 

VOORHEES, N.J. -- The real gain for the Philadelphia Flyers in reaching the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs might not be seen until next season.

In defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in the first round before being swept in four games by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, Philadelphia had 13 players make their postseason debut, five of whom were rookies, and nine of whom were age 24 or younger.

"You can't buy that experience for those guys," general manager Daniel Briere said Thursday. "And next year, coming back, they know what it's like to play in the playoffs, and they'll know what to expect. They'll know how tight the games are and how hard the game gets in the playoffs. So it's a huge plus to have had the chance to give them those games."

Among those young players were rookie forwards Denver Barkey, Alex Bump and Porter Martone. None of the three began the season in the NHL, but each finished it filling a vital role.

Martone had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games, then scored the game-winning goal in Games 1 and 2 of the first round. The 19-year-old finished the postseason with five points (two goals, three assists) and a Flyers-best 23 shots on goal in 10 games.

Barkey was called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League in December to play left wing. It was expected to be a temporary recall, but the 21-year-old had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 43 games. And during the final two games against the Hurricanes he played center, a position he hadn't played with any regularity since he was 16. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in 10 postseason games.

Bump, 22, was recalled from the AHL in March and had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 17 regular-season games. The 22-year-old made his playoff debut in Game 5 against the Penguins and never came out of the lineup, finishing with two goals in six games.

"They made it, and they hung around, and their play kind of dictated the fact that they stayed around and played more," Briere said. "It's not like it was planned that way, but to have them experience that and have such a big role, that's what I'm so excited about."

The players were just as excited to have learned what Stanley Cup Playoff hockey is all about at such a young age.

"I think getting that playoff experience just gives you a taste of what it takes to win at this level," Barkey said. "I know it was my first year, but to get that playoff experience, and play in those environments with that physicality, gives me a taste. Now I know what I need to work on the summer in order to have more success and continue to grow as a player."