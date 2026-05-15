Ducks hope season 'could be the start of something' going forward

Yet, their elimination following a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at Honda Center on Thursday represents more of a starting point than a finish line for the Ducks.

“Yeah, but at the same time, you can’t take it for granted,” Anaheim forward Troy Terry said. “I’m well aware of how hard it is to make the playoffs. I do hope that this springboards in the way we look at other teams and the way we look at ourselves and just the confidence that we’re bringing into next year, and how we stack up and just the hunger that hopefully it gives us.

“I know it gave me a new energy, and I just want to play in these games again. I think it does feel that it could be the start of something, but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Terry has a special appreciation for how difficult it is to make the playoffs and to be one of the last eight teams standing. The 28-year-old's first seven full NHL seasons were spent rebuilding as Anaheim turned its roster over following its last playoff appearance in 2018.

That roster, which featured 15 players who had never experienced playoff hockey prior to this season, Terry included, has now paved the way for what the Ducks hope the future looks like.

“In the regular season, I thought we proved that we were a really good team and we proved that we were a little inconsistent at times with all the highs and the lows,” Terry said. “Then you get into playoffs and you get a taste of it and just what it takes at this level, and I think our team, myself included, learned how to play in those games, and that’s kind of the difference in some for the games in the regular season.

“You look at a team like Vegas, and learning how to manage those close games and just experience that and the confidence moving into next year. It stings right now, but I think I speak for everyone that we’ll be hungry going into the summer because this created a spark.”