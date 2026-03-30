The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Pacific Division (in alphabetical order):
Rookie Watch: Sennecke, Savoie among top 5 in Pacific Division
Ducks forward tied for 2nd in rookie scoring; Oilers forward thriving on top line alongside McDavid, Hyman
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Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks: Askarov (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was picked No. 11 by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft and acquired in a trade by the Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024. He's second among rookie goalies in wins (19-17-3) and first in games played (41; all starts). The 23-year-old, who catches with his right hand, has a 3.52 goals-against average and .888 save percentage this season. In November, he went 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .947 save percentage in 10 games.
Askarov sustained a lower-body injury during a morning skate on March 12, prior to a 4-2 win at the Boston Bruins. He missed seven games with a lower-body injury before returning on March 26, making 11 saves on 11 shots but was forced to leave in the second period due to an undisclosed injury.
He's coming off a season where he dominated in the American Hockey League (2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage in 22 games) with the San Jose Barracuda. Askarov went 4-6-2 with 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 NHL games (12 starts) last season before going 3-2 with an AHL-best 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Zeev Buium, D, Vancouver Canucks: Buium was traded by the Minnesota Wild to the Canucks, along with forwards Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, for defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12.
In 35 games with the Canucks, the 20-year-old from San Diego, California, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) and averages 20:07 of ice time. He ranks fourth among rookie defensemen with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 66 games, and second with 12 power-play points (three goals, nine assists).
Buium played a big role in back-to-back gold-medal winning efforts by the United States at the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships; he had 11 points (five goals, six assists) and was plus-21 in 14 games. Buium had six points (two goals, four assists) and was plus-10 in seven games at the 2025 WJC, averaging 25:13 of ice time.
Linus Karlsson, F, Vancouver Canucks: The right-shot forward (6-1, 178), selected in the third round (No. 87) by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft, is tied for 10th among rookies with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) and he averages 12:09 of ice time in 69 games in a middle-six role. The 26-year-old was traded to Vancouver by San Jose for forward Jonathan Dahlen on Feb. 25, 2019.
Karlsson is sixth among NHL rookies in penalties drawn (19). He remained in Sweden until age 22, recording 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 52 games in 2021-2022 in his final season for Skellefteå in the Swedish Hockey League. Prior to becoming a full-time NHL player last season, Karlsson had 148 points (70 goals, 78 assists) in 164 games over three seasons with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.
"I always believed in myself," Karlsson said in January. "I knew I could play this good in this league. So, I mean, that’s probably the key. I always believed in myself and now I've got a lot of confidence and can show how good I can play, and just need to keep building. I think I have a lot more to show, too."
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Matt Savoie, F, Edmonton Oilers: Regarded as a smart hockey player capable of turning in a responsible two-way game, Savoie has five points (four goals, one assist) in seven games playing alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman on the No. 1 line. The 22-year-old (5-10, 179) drew the assignment with Leon Draisaitl expected to be out for the rest of the regular season after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators on March 15.
Savoie has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) and has played all 74 games. He has seemingly found an extra step following the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 16 games since Feb. 25.
"He's playing well. He's doing a lot of really good things," McDavid said. "He plays with a lot of energy, he's got a great motor on him, he keeps pucks alive, and that's all you can ask for."
Savoie was acquired by Edmonton in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for forward Ryan McLeod and forward prospect Tyler Tullio on July 5, 2024. He was selected by Buffalo with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and spent most of last season with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, playing four games with Edmonton before becoming an NHL regular this season.
Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks: Sennecke (6-3, 206), chosen No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft, is tied with New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer for second in scoring among NHL rookies with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) and is first with 43 even-strength points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 73 games.
The 20-year-old is one point away from tying Bobby Ryan (31-26 -- 57 in 2008-09) for the second-most points in a single season by a Ducks rookie, following Trevor Zegras (61 points; 23 goals, 38 assists in 61 games). Additionally, the Ducks control 51.3 percent of all shots attempted at 5-on-5 when Sennecke has been on the ice this season, and he ranks third among all rookies in penalties drawn (27).
Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville has praised Sennecke for his ability to make impactful plays due in large part to his hockey sense and skill.
"He's grown up right in front of our eyes here," Quenneville said. "Offensively, he's capable of making high-end plays. At the same time, he has some plays that he's starting to eliminate out of his game, turnovers in tough areas to make a play. He has the puck a lot, which we like, and his play recognition is high-end."