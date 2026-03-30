Rookie Watch: Sennecke, Savoie among top 5 in Pacific Division

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks: Askarov (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was picked No. 11 by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft and acquired in a trade by the Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024. He's second among rookie goalies in wins (19-17-3) and first in games played (41; all starts). The 23-year-old, who catches with his right hand, has a 3.52 goals-against average and .888 save percentage this season. In November, he went 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .947 save percentage in 10 games.

Askarov sustained a lower-body injury during a morning skate on March 12, prior to a 4-2 win at the Boston Bruins. He missed seven games with a lower-body injury before returning on March 26, making 11 saves on 11 shots but was forced to leave in the second period due to an undisclosed injury.

He's coming off a season where he dominated in the American Hockey League (2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage in 22 games) with the San Jose Barracuda. Askarov went 4-6-2 with 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 NHL games (12 starts) last season before going 3-2 with an AHL-best 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Zeev Buium, D, Vancouver Canucks: Buium was traded by the Minnesota Wild to the Canucks, along with forwards Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, for defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12.

In 35 games with the Canucks, the 20-year-old from San Diego, California, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) and averages 20:07 of ice time. He ranks fourth among rookie defensemen with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 66 games, and second with 12 power-play points (three goals, nine assists).

Buium played a big role in back-to-back gold-medal winning efforts by the United States at the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships; he had 11 points (five goals, six assists) and was plus-21 in 14 games. Buium had six points (two goals, four assists) and was plus-10 in seven games at the 2025 WJC, averaging 25:13 of ice time.