Dorofeyev fast start with Golden Knights proof he’s found NHL groove

The rise of Pavel Dorofeyev has come so fast -- and yet, in so many ways, it feels inevitable. When he looks back at the path that led him here, he doesn’t point to a single lightning-strike moment. He points to a grind that finally found its groove.
“About a year and a half ago I was a rotational player,” the 24-year-old Golden Knights forward told NHL.com. International. “I think I played in 47 games the year before (in 2023-24), and the following season I was in the lineup every night. That’s where the better stats came from -- more ice time and being on the first power-play unit. That’s what made the difference.”
Dorofeyev entered the 2024-25 season in the shadows -- a player with promise and flashes, but not yet a full-blown NHL sniper. By season’s end, he had shattered his previous career high of 13 goals with a team-leading 35, played all 82 regular-season games, and led Vegas in both shots (254) and shot attempts (436).
He has picked up where he left off this season.
He had a hat trick in the season opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 8, and had a total of five goals through his first three games to earn him NHL First Star of the Week honors.
He followed with a goal and an assist against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 16, and on Monday, scored a beauty against Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes -- the same forehand-to-backhand move that landed Peter Forsberg on a Swedish postage stamp 30 years ago.