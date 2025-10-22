Dorofeyev fast start with Golden Knights proof he’s found NHL groove

He remembers how shockingly warm Las Vegas felt when he arrived that February from the dead of winter in Chelyabinsk. His prior hockey travels -- to the World Juniors in Czechia, the Spengler Cup in Switzerland, other tournaments in Finland -- had somewhat prepared him for new environments, but he’d never seen anything remotely like The Strip.

Thankfully, he brought enough patience and confidence to persevere through two and a half years of bouncing between the AHL and NHL. He scored 27 goals in 2021-22, his first full season with Henderson, but earned only a two-game call-up with Vegas. The following year, he spent the final month of the regular season with the Golden Knights, scored seven goals in 18 games -- only to find himself on the taxi squad during the playoff run that ended with Vegas lifting the Stanley Cup. His name is not engraved on the trophy.

“I worked hard and stayed ready to play the entire time if the team needed me,” Dorofeyev recalled. “It didn’t happen that year, but on the positive side I got to see the whole process -- how guys prepared for each game. It is what it is; nothing I could change. So, I decided not to dwell on it but to work even harder, so next time my name does end up on the Cup.”

That maturity matters. It’s one thing to have talent; it’s another to wait your turn, absorb coaching, learn a new language, adapt to a new continent -- and then explode.

In the Vegas locker room, Dorofeyev says there was no single mentor, just a culture of support.

“If I ever needed anything, I could go to anyone,” he said. “We’re a close group.”

He credits fellow Russians Ivan Barbashev and former teammate Evgenii Dadonov with helping him transition off the ice -- a vital connection for any player thousands of miles from home.

Pavel’s parents, who now live in St. Petersburg, are coming to visit him in late October, when the Golden Knights begin their six-game homestand.

* * *

You’d be hard-pressed to find a player whose first NHL goal came in a more bizarre fashion than Dorofeyev’s. He might be the only player in League history to have done it with his head.

On March 12, 2023, in St. Louis, during a scramble in the Blues’ crease with the game tied 3-3, William Karlsson fired a close-range wrister off the pads of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington , and the puck bounced high -- striking Dorofeyev in the visor as he skated toward the right post. It ended up being the game-winner.

“That was a fun one,” he recalled, smiling. “I’m just glad it didn’t go off my face.”